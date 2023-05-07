LEXINGTON, S.C. – The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team lost a Region 10 Baseball Tournament elimination game to USC Union on Sunday by a score of 15-12 at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

The Stingers fell to 48-11 on the year, but thanks to their regular-season crown, still advance to the East District Tournament which will be held May 12-14 at the Region 10 Tournament winner.

Tech was down 9-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but rallied to take a 12-11 lead after eight innings. The advantage was short-lived, however, as the Bantams scored four runs in the top of the ninth en route to the victory.

Rio Foster had four hits including a double and a home run while driving in six runs for the Stingers. Javier Crespo also had four hits to go along with an RBI and three runs scored. Dylan Johnson drove in two runs and TJ Anderson had two hits.

The Stingers were playing in an elimination game because of Saturday’s 8-5 loss to USC Lancaster. The Lancers scored seven runs in the first inning and held off Tech for the victory.

Austin Windam took the loss after giving up seven runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts in five innings. Davin Miller-Madden then came out and tossed four innings for the Stingers in a strong relief effort, allowing just one unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts.

Crespo had two hits and scored twice for FDTC. Anderson Fulk had two hits, including a homer, and Foster collected three base knocks. Will Dorrell tripled and Anderson hit a double a drove in a run.