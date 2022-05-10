FDTC baseball captures back-to-back Region 10 tournament crowns

LEXINGTON, S.C. – It was not the prettiest of victories, but the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team will certainly take it.

And the Region 10 tournament championship hardware that goes with it.

The Stingers outslugged USC Sumter 20-10 on Monday in the title game at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium to claim back-to-back tournament crowns.

FDTC (46-11) had already secured a spot in this weekend’s Eastern District Tournament by virtue of winning the regular-season title. The Fire Ants also advanced thanks to finishing in second place.

That tournament will begin Friday at Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland. Tech will open at 3 p.m. against Monroe College.

It was the Stingers’ offense that carried the day Monday as a 10-run second inning put them in the driver’s seat for good.

Down 2-0 in the first, Tech responded by rallying for the lead. Patrick Matthews plated the first run on an RBI groundout and Tre Williams followed with a two-run homer as FDTC went up 3-2.

Then the dam broke. DJ Sullivan, Matthews and Ben Venables had RBI singles and Dylan Johnson came through with the big knock – a three-run homer. Matthews and Brayden Davidson also each picked up an RBI after being hit with the bases loaded.

FDTC added four more runs in the fourth to go up 18-6 at the time. Davidson connected on a two-run bomb and Johnson drove in his fourth run of the game, which lead the Stingers. The duo also had three hits each.

Matthews, Davidson and Williams all finished with three RBI along with Anderson Fulk, who had three hits as well. Sullivan drove in a pair and scored four runs while Venables scored twice.

Davis Aiken (2-0) picked up the win in relief as he was one of five pitchers to toe the rubber for FDTC. He went two innings and allowed one run, none earned, on one hit with two strikeouts. Harrison Moore struck out three in his one inning of work while Landon Gaddis fanned two.

Of the 10 runs the Fire Ants scored, only two were earned as the Stingers committed five errors in the contest.

