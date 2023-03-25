FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence-Darlington Tech baseball coach Preston McDonald will reach 500 career wins Sunday if the Stingers sweep USC Sumter in a home doubleheader.

Sunday's Game 1 starts at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, FDTC beat the Fire Ants by scores of 3-0 and 4-1, improving to 30-5 overall and 9-0 in Region X.

In Saturday's Game 1, the Stingers took a 2-0 lead on Javier Crespo's two-run single. FDTC's lead grew to 3-0 in the fifth. Winning pitcher Spenser Hamblen went the distance, allowing two hits and striking out three.

FDTC trailed 1-0 in Game 2. But a two-run homer by Hartsville's Owen Taylor gave the Stingers a 2-1 lead. Then, teammate Rom Kellis added a two-run homer in the fourth.

Austin Windham went the distance, striking out three.