FDTC baseball earns split with SMC, keeps Region 10 lead

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday’s games against Spartanburg Methodist College were about as different as they could get for Florence-Darlington Tech.
The Stingers seemingly could do nothing right offensively in the opener, a 6-0 loss, while FDTC starter Hunter Parks seemingly could do no wrong with six innings of one-hit ball in Game 2.
That helped lead to an 8-0 Tech victory as the two Region 10 contenders split the first of two twinbills that likely will determine the upcoming tournament’s top seed.
FDTC (33-5, 13-3) and the Pioneers (24-14, 11-4) will meet again today in another doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
“I hadn’t had my best outings my past two outings, so I was just going out there and doing the best I could,” Parks said following the victory. “I knew my teammates would back me up at the plate.
“…I had my slider today and the catcher did great and made me look really good.”
SMC mounted only one real threat against Parks. Jordan Starkes’ two-out single in the top of the third put runners on first and second for the Pioneers, but a flyout ended the frame.
SMC never had another runner in scoring position the rest of the way — only collecting one more base hit in the seventh off reliever Matt Poston.
Parks finished with five strikeouts.
“I wanted to see how the guys would bounce back (after opening loss) and we got a really good start out of Hunter Parks,” FDTC coach Preston McDonald said. “That’s the Hunter that we all know and love. He’s had a couple of rough outings these past couple weeks, so it’s good to see him pitch well and pitch deep into the game.”
It also helped that the Stingers’ offense staked Parks to a 6-0 lead after three innings. In a reverse of the opening game, Tech came up big in the clutch and drove in four runs with two outs — plating five in all with two down.
“I think on Tuesday our first nine runs came with two outs,” McDonald said. “So the guys are capable and that’s what leads to wins. I thought their pitcher had some really good stuff, but D.J. (Sullivan) got us going with a double to lead off the game and then J.T. (Marr) hit another double to take that lead, so it was good to get off to that kind of start.”
Especially the way the first game went offensively for Tech. The Stingers stranded 11 runners total including eight in scoring position and never could seem to find a way to get to SMC left-hander Nate Lamb.
FDTC had two runners on base in each of the first three innings – including two on with no out in the first – but could not drive in a run. The Pioneers also turned a pair of double plays behind Lamb, who went five innings and allowed five hits.
Meanwhile, it was one rough inning that turned the tide in SMC’s favor. A missed assignment on a bunt helped lead to a bases-loaded, no-out situation for Stingers starter Nathan Williams. He gave up a sacrifice fly, but looked as if he might get out of the inning with no further damage done until cleanup hitter Aaron Copeland launched a three-run homer that gave the Pioneers a 4-0 lead.
SMC added two more in the seventh, but those were the only runs charged to Williams, who struck out seven in six solid frames.
Marr led the Tech offense with four hits on the day including an RBI in the bottom of the first of Game 2. Sullivan had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two in the second contest.
Patrick Matthews had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run in Game 2 while Gary Lora smacked two doubles and drove in a run in the second game as well.