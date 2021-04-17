FDTC baseball earns split with SMC, keeps Region 10 lead

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parks finished with five strikeouts.

“I wanted to see how the guys would bounce back (after opening loss) and we got a really good start out of Hunter Parks,” FDTC coach Preston McDonald said. “That’s the Hunter that we all know and love. He’s had a couple of rough outings these past couple weeks, so it’s good to see him pitch well and pitch deep into the game.”

It also helped that the Stingers’ offense staked Parks to a 6-0 lead after three innings. In a reverse of the opening game, Tech came up big in the clutch and drove in four runs with two outs — plating five in all with two down.

“I think on Tuesday our first nine runs came with two outs,” McDonald said. “So the guys are capable and that’s what leads to wins. I thought their pitcher had some really good stuff, but D.J. (Sullivan) got us going with a double to lead off the game and then J.T. (Marr) hit another double to take that lead, so it was good to get off to that kind of start.”

Especially the way the first game went offensively for Tech. The Stingers stranded 11 runners total including eight in scoring position and never could seem to find a way to get to SMC left-hander Nate Lamb.