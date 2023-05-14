GASTONIA, N.C. − Gaston College earned a pair of victories over Florence-Darlington Tech on Sunday to capture the NJCAA East District championship and earn a berth in the JUCO World Series.

The Rhinos took the opening game by a close 6-5 score before pulling away for a 12-2 victory in Game 2 later in the afternoon.

Tech finished the season at 50-13 and won the Region 10 regular-season championship.

The Stingers were in the driver's seat Sunday with no losses in the tournament, but Gaston jumped to a 6-0 lead. FDTC battled back to get within 6-5 in the eighth, but the side was retired 1-2-3 in the ninth to force the decisive second game.

Javier Crespo and Rio Foster each had two hits for Tech in the opener, including a solo homer for Foster. Hartsville's Owen Taylor also homered and Anderson Fulk blasted a two-run shot.

On the mound, Davin Miller-Madden tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to help FDTC get back in the game. He allowed just two hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

In the second game, the Stingers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second before Gaston rallied for three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

It was 4-1 in the sixth when Rom Kellis drove in a run with a groundout, but that was the last tally Tech managed to push across.

The Rhinos scored three more runs in the seventh and five more in the eighth to pull away.

Dylan Johnson had three of the Stingers' six hits. Noah Stout, Fulk and Will Dorrell had the others.