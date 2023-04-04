FLORENCE, S.C. – Last week likely couldn’t have gone any better for the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team.

Coach Preston McDonald picked up his 500th career victory on Wednesday and the Stingers swept USC Lancaster in a four-game weekend series to remain unbeaten in Region 10 play.

Tech is ranked sixth in the latest NJCAA Division I poll released Monday, and following Sunday’s series against the Lancers, FDTC had the most overall wins (36) of any collegiate baseball program at any level in the country.

All that being said, McDonald and company will likely have a much clearer picture of how good they are – or might be – starting this weekend.

The Stingers host perennial region power Spartanburg Methodist College for a four-game set beginning with a Friday doubleheader at 1 p.m. and continuing Saturday with another 1 p.m. twinbill. The Pioneers are 21-15 overall and 9-5 in region play after splitting with Gaston College this past weekend.

“They’re obviously a very talented team and I think they’re better than what their record shows,” McDonald said. “We’re going to have to come out and play really good baseball to be able to stay on top of the region.

“…Spartanburg played really well this past weekend against Gaston. They swept them on Saturday and lost a couple close games on Sunday.”

The next three weekends will see Tech play host to SMC, travel to USC Union and then host Gaston College. The Pioneers rank just behind USC Sumter for fourth in the region with Gaston sitting in second place at 9-3.

But before thinking about that matchup, FDTC will have to try to contain the top offense in Region 10. SMC is batting .340 as a team with several of their top players hitting .350 or higher, including former Hartsville High standout D.P. Pendergrass.

In 36 games, Pendergrass is batting .369 with 36 stolen bases and 18 runs driven in.

“He’s kind of the straw that stirs the drink for those guys,” McDonald said. “He’s their leadoff hitter and I think one of the top ones in the country in stolen bases, so I think that’s going to be a key for us – to try to keep him off base.

“They’ve been really successful offensively and they’ve got some power arms. We’ll have our plates full this weekend for sure.”

Pendergrass isn’t the only key cog as Rhogue Wallace has nine homers and 39 RBI and is slugging .757. SMC has six players that have driven in 15 runs or more for a balanced offensive attack.

But the No. 2 team in terms of offense has been the Stingers. They have seven players hitting .340 or better and eight players with 20-plus RBI, led by Will Dorrell (38) and Javier Crespo (36).

That points to one of Tech’s biggest strengths, McDonald said, as there are a number of players throughout the lineup that have carried the team for games or stretches this season.

“It seems to be a different guy that steps up each game,” he said. “It really hasn’t been one guy to carry us throughout the season, and that’s kind of what it takes to be a championship team. So really proud of how the guys have stepped up and taken that mentality on and been able to feed off each other.”

Pitching and defense are where FDTC likely holds the edge. The Stingers staff ranks second in the region with a 3.35 ERA and the team’s fielding percentage is also second at .965. Both numbers trail only Gaston.

Spenser Hamblen, Austin Windham and Garrick Murray have combined to go 19-1 on the mound all with sub-3.90 ERAs and at least 32 strikeouts apiece.

“They’ve been as good as anybody,” McDonald said. “Really proud of the progress that they’ve made. They throw a lot of strikes and they do a good job of holding runners. We don’t strike out a whole lot of guys, but we get a lot of weak contact and hopefully we can continue to do that.”