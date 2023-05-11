FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team was admittedly already content heading into the Region 10 Tournament last weekend, coach Preston McDonald said.

“We held some guys out, and we felt like we were kind of putting all our eggs in one basket,” the long-time Stingers coach added – referring to the upcoming NJCAA East District Tournament in Gastonia, N.C.

By virtue of its regular-season title, Tech (48-11) was already assured of a spot in the postseason field regardless of what happened in Lexington. The Stingers wound up going 1-2 and bowing out on day three as Gaston College earned the title and the right to host.

But Tech will have to take some key lessons from this past weekend if it hopes to move forward and earn its third-ever trip to Grand Junction, Colorado, and the JUCO World Series, McDonald said.

“I think it showed them that you just can’t flip on a switch,” he said. “You need to be prepared, you need to focus (and) you need to have energy.

“…It wasn’t do or die for us, but our starting pitching has got to be better, our bullpen’s got to be better.”

That begins Friday at 1 p.m. at Sims Legion Park when FDTC will face a familiar foe in Harford Community College. The two schools have met several times over the past few seasons, including twice earlier this year – both wins by McDonald's squad.

But the Fighting Owls (34-16-1) are riding a five-game winning streak that helped carry them to the Region 20 Tournament championship.

Statistically, the Stingers have the edge on the pitching side with a team ERA of 3.93 compared to 5.57 for the Owls. They’ll look to shake off two rough outings to close out the Region 10 tourney and get back on track, likely starting with ace Spenser Hamblen on Friday.

“It’s awesome to have the opportunity; we’ve got a great group of guys here,” said Hamblen, the Region 10 Pitcher of the Year. “…We’re going to be facing a lot of good ball clubs, a lot of great arms, a lot of good pitchers/hitters.

“We’ve got to be able to throw strikes under pressure, we’ve got to be able to hit under pressure, and just do everything that we do every day – just with a little added pressure.”

Hamblen has done his part this year with a 3.75 ERA in 74 1/3 innings and 43 strikeouts. Austin Windham (3.84 ERA, 72 2/3 IP, 67 K) and Garrick Murray (3.23 ERA, 55 2/3 IP, 59 K) provide Tech with a potent rotation.

Offensively for Harford (.331 team avg.), Joey Pagano leads the way with a .430 average, five homers and 35 RBI. Quinn Madden has eight homers with 49 runs driven in and Brody Levin has seven homers and 37 RBI.

Tech’s offense is batting .343 as a whole, led by Rio Foster (.388 avg., 9 HR, 50 RBI), Javier Crespo (.385 avg., 5 HR, 50 RBI) and Will Dorrell (.300 avg., 9 HR, 53 RBI).

“…We’ve got to be playing good baseball,” Hamblen said. “We’ve got to be able to perform when things are tough and just got to be able to execute is the biggest thing.

“…Just timely defense, timely hitting and making good pitches when we need to.”