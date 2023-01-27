FDTC baseball starts Saturday at home

FLORENCE, S.C. – There are too many puzzle pieces for Florence-Darlington Tech coach Preston McDonald to know what to expect this season. He does, however, think he has enough depth that will help form those pieces into yet another masterpiece campaign.

After his Stingers (49-13 last year) won region last year but fell one game short of the JUCO World Series, they return five starting position players and one on the mound in Austin Windham.

“We had a lot of difficulty putting together our roster this spring,” said McDonald, who guided his team to the World Series in 2021 and ’17. “That’s a testament to how strong of a program we have built with the talent we’ve accumulated.

“Fourteen guys are committed to four-year schools, and I think maybe a dozen are committed to Division I schools,” he added. “But it also says we’re still waiting for some guys to step up and solidify some roles.”

But McDonald expects catcher Dylan Johnson to become the centerpiece for his Stingers to build around. Last season, Johnson hit .336 with four home runs, 13 doubles and 40 RBI.

“From a leadership standpoint, he has his teammates’ respect; he has his coaches’ respect,” McDonald said. “He’s very mature and intelligent and is a hard worker. He’s very talented, and he walks the walk and talks the talk.

“He had a heck of a year last year, and he had an even better fall,” McDonald added of Johnson, who has committed to play next season at the College of Charleston. “He’s getting better and better. He’s the guy who makes us go.”

The other starting position players returning are outfielders Noah Stout and Anderson Fulk, shortstop Ben Venables and third baseman Javier Crespo.

Last season, Stout hit 11 home runs, 10 doubles with 45 RBI and sported a .370 batting average. But power is not the only attribute these players bring to the lineup.

“They all bring something different to the table,” McDonald said. “Anderson was second in stolen bases (18) and Ben only made four errors in 51 games last year. He’s the best shortstop in the league. And Javier is probably our most improved player. They give us a good core, and the team has high expectations.”

As for the pitchers McDonald expects to stop opponents, one is Windham – a former Lee Academy and Florence Post 1 standout. He went 9-4 last year with a 4.66 ERA.

“Austin is the veteran of the group; he has by far the most experience and the most innings,” McDonald said of Windham, who will start on the mound in Saturday’s noon season opener at home against Bryant & Stratton. Spenser Hamblin will start Saturday’s second game, and Garrick Murray will start at noon Sunday.

“I feel we’re going to get a quality start out of (Windham) every time," McDonald said. “But I think we also have a lot of guys competing for starting spots.”

And there are plenty.

“We may start 10 different guys in the first 10 games of the year and see who will fit in those spots,” McDonald said. “It will be the same thing with the back end of the rotation: Who will finish games? That’s really up for grabs at this point.”

Although McDonald said he will try the same method to find a consistent leadoff hitter, FDTC’s No. 4 hitter might be Stout again.

But it could also be Appalachian State transfer Hunter Bryson.

“(Bryson) got off to a strong start this spring,” McDonald said. “I think he’s in the mix; he’s a right-hander, and Noah is a left-hander. But (Auburn transfer) Rom Kellis also fits into the clean-up mold as well.”

Whoever is on the field, they feel like they have unfinished business after losing 10-7 in last year’s final district playoff game to Harford C.C.

Harford came back from a 7-3 deficit with a seven-run eighth to take the lead for good and punch its ticket to Grand Junction, Colorado.

“Obviously, with how our season ended last year, they’ve got a little bit of a chip on their shoulders and want to get themselves back into that situation where we have an opportunity to get back to the World Series,” McDonald said. “Obviously, that’s also carrying over to our new players. They’re excited to get the opportunity and get the season going Saturday.”