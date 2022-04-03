FDTC baseball sweeps DH from USC Lancaster

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team swept a doubleheader from USC Lancaster on Sunday, which included a walk-off victory in the second contest.

The Stingers rolled to a 7-0 win in the opener before Harris Celata drove home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning for an 8-7 win in Game 2.

FDTC improved to 32-10 overall and 14-3 in Region 10 play. The Stingers will hit the road next weekend for a four-game showdown with Spartanburg Methodist College (23-12, 11-1) in a series that will likely go a long way in determining the top seed for the region tournament.

In the opening game against the Lancers, Landon Mills (7-1) went the distance and allowed just three hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.

Anderson Fulk drove in three runs for FDTC while Celata had two hits including a homer.

In the second game, the Stingers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extras and scored again in the eighth to extend the game before Celata's heroics in the ninth.

Brayden Davidson had two hits including a homer and drove in three runs for Tech. Fulk and Noah Stout each homered as well.

Landon Gaddis (4-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the win.