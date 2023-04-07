FLORENCE, S.C. – The temperature cooled off dramatically from the first pitch to the final out of Friday’s Region 10 baseball doubleheader at Dailey Field.

But the Florence-Darlington Tech bats didn’t.

The Stingers kept their perfect region mark intact thanks to a pair of victories against Spartanburg Methodist College. FDTC stole seven bases in the opener, a 6-4 win, and then rapped out 13 hits in an 8-2 triumph over the Pioneers in the second contest.

Saturday’s scheduled twinbill has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather, meaning the Stingers now sit at 38-5 overall and 15-0 in Region 10 with just two more weekend series to go. Tech travels to USC Union next before taking on second-place Gaston at home the following week.

“You’re 15-0 in the region and you like where you’re sitting,” said Flo-Dar coach Preston McDonald.

“Now we’ve got USC Union next weekend at their place and that’s going to be a big series for us. It’s always tough to play on the road in Region 10.

“…We’re hoping we can make a strong run the last couple weeks of the regular season leading into the region tournament.”

Tech will look for its strong pitching performances to continue, much as they did Friday. Starters Spenser Hamblen and former Lee Academy standout Austin Windham combined to pitch 11 of the 14 innings and allowed five earned runs on 15 hits with 14 strikeouts − including 10 by Windham in Game 2.

Each pitcher was only scored on in one inning apiece with the duo tossing up goose eggs the rest of the way.

“I don’t think anybody barreled Spenser up all day,” McDonald said.

“It was just a lot of choppers (that) just found holes. That’s just the way baseball goes sometimes. I thought he was great and Austin really had it going today.”

Meanwhile the Stingers’ offense was able to continually put runs on the board in a variety of ways. FDTC used a little bit of small ball in the opener by taking advantage of seven swiped bags, four walks, two SMC errors and two wild pitches which plated runs.

Those helped overcome a 3-2 deficit in the fourth as the Stingers scored four times during their final three at-bats.

There were only two extra-base hits in the opener for Tech, both by former Hartsville standout Owen Taylor. He tripled home a run in the bottom of the second and reached on a double in the fifth.

He added two more doubles in the second game, finishing the day 4 for 7 with three runs scored.

The 13-hit attack in Game 2 was led by Rio Foster, who homered and doubled. Foster had three hits on the day and stole four bases in the opener against SMC.

Noah Stout had three combined hits and drove in a run while TJ Anderson came up big with two RBI singles in the second contest. Dylan Johnson singled twice and drove in a run each game Friday.

Will Dorrell had two combined hits, a RBI and a run scored. Ben Venables added a sacrifice fly.