FDTC baseball wins finale, takes series against Bryant & Stratton

FLORENCE, S.C. – The key for the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team’s success this season will be its starting pitching, coach Preston McDonald said.

And McDonald hopes to get the same kind of outings he saw on Sunday in the Stingers’ series finale against Bryant & Stratton College (Va.).

Starter Garrick Murray tossed four inning of 1-hit ball, and the FDTC bullpen allowed just one unearned run the rest of the way in a 7-1 victory at Dailey Field.

That allowed Tech (2-1) to also claim the season-opening series. The Bobcats (1-2) took Saturday’s opener 8-7 before the Stingers rebounded in the second game for an 8-6 victory.

“We got the opening-day jitters out of the way yesterday,” McDonald said. “We got a great start by Garrick Murray and then our relief pitching was tremendous as well. We didn’t give up an earned run in nine innings today.

“Really proud of how we threw the baseball. We pitched around some errors; I think we made five errors, so that’s got to get better.”

But that’s not to say the defense let the pitching staff down – quite the opposite. The only hit against Murray came in the first inning on a two-out double, which looked like it might plate the first run of the game from second.

But the Tech defense got the ball in and catcher Rom Kellis, an Auburn transfer, applied the tag to cut the runner down at home.

Ellis had two more big plays to help out Murray. He gunned down a would-be base stealer in the third and then picked off a runner at first the following inning after the Bobcats had gotten the first two runners on base.

That allowed Murray to exit unscathed. He struck out three, walked none and hit two batters in his first outing of the year.

“We work on that back pick play every week,” McDonald said. “…(Ellis) has tremendous arm strength. Our No. 1 catcher, our starting catcher Dylan Johnson was actually playing first base. So both of those guys are looking for it and it was a perfect time for it. They had some momentum, first and second no out(s) and that kind of changed the momentum there and (we) were able to put that zero up.”

The Stingers only managed to score in two frames, but made them both count with three runs in the second and four more in the fourth.

Noah Stout started things off for Tech with a leadoff double. With one out, former Hartsville High standout Owen Taylor battled through a long at bat and reached first on an error, putting runners at the corners. Anderson Fulk then doubled in one run, and two batters later, Ben Venables came through with a clutch two-out single up the middle to plate them both and put FDTC up 3-0.

Two-out hitting was key in the fourth inning as well. Hunter Bryson led off the frame with a solo homer to left, which was followed by two quick outs. Kellis reached on an error, Venables laid down a bunt single and Rio Foster plated the second run with a two-out RBI single.

Pinch-hitter Javier Crespo came through with another clutch hit to drive in two more runs as Tech extended its lead to 7-0.

But the Stingers managed just one hit the rest of the way. That wasn’t a problem Sunday as the their bullpen shut down the Bobcats the rest of the way – one unearned run on two hits – but McDonald will be looking for more from the offense moving forward, he said.

“We’ve got to be a team that grinds out at bats…be able to manufacture some runs,” McDonald added. “Just way too many strikeouts this weekend; way too many popups. We’ve got some athleticism, so there’s no reason for us to keep putting the ball in the air like that.”

Johnson went 3 for 4 to lead FDTC.

In Saturday’s opening loss, Will Dorrell had two hits including a grand slam and four RBI to lead the Stingers. Johnson was 4 for 4 and Foster had two hits. Former Lee Academy and Post 1 standout Austin Windham went 3 2/3 innings on the mound, giving up four runs on five hits with two strikeouts.

In the second contest, Dorrell added three more runs batted in to his box score. He had a double among his three hits, as did Foster, who also collected three knocks and drove in a run. Jay Douglas had two hits for Tech.

Spenser Hamblen started the game for FDTC and went 3 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts.