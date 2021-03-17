FDTC set to open up Region X play riding 10-game winning streak

FLORENCE, S.C. — Coming off a shortened season and still dealing with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Preston McDonald knew his Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team was going to have to be adaptable.
“We knew this year with COVID-19 and possible injuries that the team that was able to maneuver through different adversities and still find ways to win was the team that was going to come out on top at the end of the year,” he said.
So far, the Stingers have been near perfect in 2021 — boasting a 14-2 overall record which has garnered national attention in the NJCAA poll in recent weeks.
This weekend will mark the beginning of the next challenge as FDTC opens Region X play at USC Salkehatchie. The two teams will play a pair of 1 p.m. doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.
The Indians are 9-16 overall, but own the top spot in the region after last weekend thanks to going 3-1 against USC Sumter. Only four teams in the region have played games against each other thus far.
Tech enters the meat of its schedule riding a 10-game winning streak thanks to a twinbill sweep (6-3, 10-2) of North Central Missouri College on Monday in Myrtle Beach
“Every game is big,” McDonald said of region play. “You have one good day and one bad day and you’re a .500 team. The big thing for our guys is that we show up and are ready to go not only on Saturdays but on Sundays. Anybody can come out with energy and be ready to play the first two, but it takes a special group to play well on the second day of a doubleheader and travel and eat right and do all the little things you have to do throughout a season.”
The Stingers have been solid across the board this year with a .339 team batting average, a 3.82 team ERA and a team fielding percentage of .952.
Scott McDonough and Charlie Corum have been a strong 1-2 power punch for FDTC. They each have four homers and have combined to drive in 33 runs. McDonough leads the team with 20 RBI and Gary Lora is next with 18.
Luke Wood has also driven in 10 — giving the Stingers a lot of run production from their redshirt freshmen.
“Charlie was our leading hitter last year before we got shut down and we were expecting a big year from him,” McDonald said. “Scott is a guy who is committed to Virginia Tech and the improvements he’s made in his time here…just really proud of his work ethic and his success.
“Those guys have been key performers with Luke and Gary up at the top as well. Our leading hitter in the fall, J.T. Marr, he’s only played in 4 ½ games due to a pulled hamstring. So we’re really looking forward to getting him back.”
Tech has also used nine different pitchers to start games this season, with freshman Nathan Williams (3-0) leading the way with 13 1/3 innings pitched. Tyliss Roper is right behind him with 13 frames on the mound.
Jorge Oleaga (5), Jacob Greer (5) and Drake Thomas (4) have had the most starts. Are all undefeated, and Oleaga has struck out 16 in 8 2/3 innings.
“It’s kind of been a next-man-up mentality,” McDonald said. “We’ve really had some different guys step up. That’s been big for us.
“…We try to do that every year to help build up pitch counts. This year, with games being canceled by rain or COVID-19 protocols, it’s kind of been who do we feel good about today and that’s who we go with. I think that’s been a big part of our growth.”