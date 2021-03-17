FDTC set to open up Region X play riding 10-game winning streak

FLORENCE, S.C. — Coming off a shortened season and still dealing with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Preston McDonald knew his Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team was going to have to be adaptable.

“We knew this year with COVID-19 and possible injuries that the team that was able to maneuver through different adversities and still find ways to win was the team that was going to come out on top at the end of the year,” he said.

So far, the Stingers have been near perfect in 2021 — boasting a 14-2 overall record which has garnered national attention in the NJCAA poll in recent weeks.

This weekend will mark the beginning of the next challenge as FDTC opens Region X play at USC Salkehatchie. The two teams will play a pair of 1 p.m. doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.

The Indians are 9-16 overall, but own the top spot in the region after last weekend thanks to going 3-1 against USC Sumter. Only four teams in the region have played games against each other thus far.

Tech enters the meat of its schedule riding a 10-game winning streak thanks to a twinbill sweep (6-3, 10-2) of North Central Missouri College on Monday in Myrtle Beach