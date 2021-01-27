FDTC softball looks to recapture 2020 form as new season begins Friday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two of those big bats, Johnsonville’s Jada Parsons and Marlboro County’s Jaylah McCormick, won’t be in the lineup this time around, but Watson is still expecting a similar type of offensive production.

“We play a little bit of small ball — we have a couple of girls at the top of the lineup who are slappers and bunters and that sort of thing,” Watson said. “And then we try to follow that up with some long ball hitters and that’s kind of the strategy we had last year and try to have again this year.”

Ally Long will lead off for FDTC after batting close to .400 in the abbreviated 2020 season. Anna Caroline Suggs will slide into the No. 2 hole with Johnsonville’s Maelyn Thompson following her.

Arianna Daniels will likely take over the cleanup spot with the Nos. 5-9 hitters to be determined by who’s swinging the hot bat at the time, Watson said.

South Florence’s Lexi Kirby could be one of the potential players to step into that top-5 role while also playing third base, where she was an All-Region player for the Bruins. Florence Christian’s Corley Keefe is another potential candidate after having a solid fall season while playing up the middle at shortstop.