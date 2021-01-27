FDTC softball looks to recapture 2020 form as new season begins Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. — It was starting to look like a potentially magical season in 2020 for the Florence-Darlington Tech softball team.
The Stingers opened up their new home park, Chandler Burns Field, and by mid-March they were 19-3 and riding a nine-game winning streak.
It appeared as if they were solid contenders to return to the NJCAA Division II World Series for the first time since 2016 — until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world following a pair of March 13 games.
“We were obviously disappointed we had to stop,” FDTC coach Heber Watson said. “We were pretty much in a zone I guess you could say at 19-3 when we had to stop down in Myrtle Beach.”
Fortunately for the Stingers, seven starters from that team are back as they look to recapture some of their 2020 momentum beginning this weekend. Tech will compete in the two-day NCJAA Kickoff Classic down in Clearwater, Fla., with five games scheduled beginning Friday at 10 a.m.
“We normally don’t have but maybe two or three returning players and we have to rely on freshmen to step up pretty quickly,” Watson said. “So this year looks like we should be in pretty good shape with the returners we have, but so is probably everybody else.”
FDTC was batting over .320 as a team last year when the season stopped with a slugging percentage hovering close to .500 thanks to double-digit home runs.
Two of those big bats, Johnsonville’s Jada Parsons and Marlboro County’s Jaylah McCormick, won’t be in the lineup this time around, but Watson is still expecting a similar type of offensive production.
“We play a little bit of small ball — we have a couple of girls at the top of the lineup who are slappers and bunters and that sort of thing,” Watson said. “And then we try to follow that up with some long ball hitters and that’s kind of the strategy we had last year and try to have again this year.”
Ally Long will lead off for FDTC after batting close to .400 in the abbreviated 2020 season. Anna Caroline Suggs will slide into the No. 2 hole with Johnsonville’s Maelyn Thompson following her.
Arianna Daniels will likely take over the cleanup spot with the Nos. 5-9 hitters to be determined by who’s swinging the hot bat at the time, Watson said.
South Florence’s Lexi Kirby could be one of the potential players to step into that top-5 role while also playing third base, where she was an All-Region player for the Bruins. Florence Christian’s Corley Keefe is another potential candidate after having a solid fall season while playing up the middle at shortstop.
The Stingers are also set in the circle as Courtney Watson looks to build off back-to-back strong seasons. Watson’s ERA was just a tick above 2.00 last year following a freshman campaign that saw her finish runner-up in the Region X Pitcher of the Year voting.
Suggs has also had a great fall season on the mound, Watson added, and the team might use the two contrasting styles more often this season.
“(Suggs’) pitching style is totally different than Courtney’s,” he added. “Courtney’s is all about movement — curveball, changeup. Anna Caroline throws a screwball, curveball outside and rise ball. So two different pitchers and we hope we’ll get something out of them and change it up some.”