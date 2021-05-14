 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FDTC softball one win away from berth in DII World Series
0 comments
top story
COLLEGE SOFTBALL

FDTC softball one win away from berth in DII World Series

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FDTC STINGER LOGO.jpg

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Florence-Darlington Tech's softball team defeated Caldwell Community College 3-2 and Patrick Henry 2-1 in the South Atlantic Region Elimination Bracket at Springwood Park on Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Stingers will play third-seeded Pasco-Hernando State College at noon on Saturday and the winner will advance to the NJCAA Division II College World Series in Oxford, Alabama, at Choccolocco Park on May 25-29.

The Stingers fell to Patrick Henry to start the day 5-4.

FDTC was led by Lillie Baumbach, Corley Keefe and Arianna Daniels who each went 2-4 with a double in the first game.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert