FDTC softball one win away from berth in DII World Series

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Florence-Darlington Tech's softball team defeated Caldwell Community College 3-2 and Patrick Henry 2-1 in the South Atlantic Region Elimination Bracket at Springwood Park on Friday.

The Stingers will play third-seeded Pasco-Hernando State College at noon on Saturday and the winner will advance to the NJCAA Division II College World Series in Oxford, Alabama, at Choccolocco Park on May 25-29.

The Stingers fell to Patrick Henry to start the day 5-4.

FDTC was led by Lillie Baumbach, Corley Keefe and Arianna Daniels who each went 2-4 with a double in the first game.