LOUISBURG, N.C. − The Florence Darlington-Tech softball team split a pair of games with Louisburg College on Thursday.

The Stingers dropped the opener 7-0 before winning the second game 5-3. The Hurricanes came into the season as the 11th-ranked team in the nation.

Latta's Allison Carter hit a pair of home runs for Tech, who sits at 2-1 on the season.

FDTC defeated Bryant & Stratton last weekend to open the season and won the first game 4-2. The second game was ruled a "no contest" due to darkness, the team's Twitter account said.

Bella Flynn hit three homers for the Stingers while Mariah Stephens added another.