FDTC to face familiar foes in East District Tournament this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team will find itself in both familiar and unfamiliar surroundings this weekend.

The Stingers (46-11), fresh off their second straight Region 10 Tournament championship, make the trek to Bel Air, Maryland, for the NJCAA East District Tournament hosted by Harford Community College.

It will be new surroundings for sure, but Tech is in the East District Tournament for the second straight season – and the Stingers have already faced all three of their potential opponents.

The tourney kicks off Friday with Harford taking on USC Sumter at noon while FDTC will face Monroe College at 3 p.m.

Preston McDonald’s squad split a pair of games with Monroe all the way back in February. Flo-Dar also split a four-game series with USCS before Monday’s title game victory, but dropped two games against Harford in early February.

“We were missing, I think, four or five starters that weekend,” McDonald said of Harford. “But they were definitely one of the more talented teams we faced all spring.

“…(Monroe) is always a very disciplined, scrappy group of guys and they’re definitely going to be a challenge for us. And then you’ve got USC Sumter. They’re not going to be intimidated by us. We went 3-2 against those guys this year, but they took two in a row from us during the weekend.”

The two biggest keys to getting back to Grand Junction, Colorado, and the NJCAA JUCO World Series will simply be getting more of what they’ve gotten all year – good pitching and strong hitting, McDonald said.

“We’re going to have to get a good start on the mound,” he added. “That’s where it all starts. We’re going to have to grind out at bats and see if we can get into some bullpens and obviously continue to play like we have been, with maybe a little bit better defense (than Monday).”

Nathan Williams, the Region 10 Pitcher of the Year last season, has been out for a few weeks dealing with an injury and is not available at the moment to take the mound for the Stingers. In his place, Landon Mills (10-1, 2.45 ERA, 71 K, 22 BB) and Austin Windham (9-2, 3.92 ERA, 54 K, 15 BB) have provided a strong 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation.

Trent Simmons (4 SV, 2.18 ERA, 33 K, 7 BB) and Landon Gaddis (7 SV, 1.95 ERA, 48 K, 12 BB) have also given McDonald a pair of key arms at the back of the bullpen to round out a pitching staff with a 3.87 team ERA.

That’s complemented by a very potent FDTC offense that is averaging 8.9 runs per game this season. Tech is batting .324 as a team and slugging .520 with a combined 62 home runs.

Brayden Davidson leads the way in that department with 16 dingers (and 69 RBI) while Noah Stout has added 10. Stout has also been dealing with an injury, but McDonald hopes to get him back this weekend.

What makes the lineup especially dangerous is the depth. FDTC has 10 players hitting .300 or better and 11 with 15 or more RBI. Stout, Tre Williams, D.J. Sullivan, Scott McDonough and Dylan Johnson have all driven in at least 40 runs this year as well.

“That’s what it’s all about,” McDonald said. “When you have depth in your program, you have other guys that step up and that’s what happened (at the region tournament).

“…I think that’s only the third time since I’ve been here that a team has won the regular-season and region titles in the same year. And we’ve done that back-to-back years, so that’s something to be proud of, but we’re looking forward to the next challenge this weekend.”

