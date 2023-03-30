FLORENCE, S.C. – Still dripping from the ice water Gatorade bath, Preston McDonald was more reflective than celebratory Wednesday evening.

That part he left to everyone else at Carolina Bank Field.

Family, friends, former coaches and of course players were more than happy to commemorate the longtime Florence-Darlington Tech baseball coach’s milestone achievement with balloons, a plaque and a very special jersey just to name a few items.

They were all on hand in hopes of watching the Stingers take both games against Fayetteville Technical Community College, and McDonald’s squad did not disappoint. A 10-0 rout in five innings followed by a 5-2 win put the finishing touches on career coaching victory No. 500 – a journey that began more than decade earlier when he took over the program in 2010.

“I think it’s bigger for them than it is for me,” McDonald said. “The big thing is you’re only as good as the people around you. I’ve had some tremendous assistant coaches over the years that have meant a ton to the program. Coach (Doug) Gammell has actually been here from day one since I’ve been the head coach here, so this is his 500th win as well as an assistant coach.

“But I haven’t thrown a pitch, I haven’t gotten a hit, I haven’t played any defense. It’s all about the players. You can’t win without having talented players, and we’ve had some really, really talented guys come through in my 14 years.”

And McDonald has certainly gotten the most out of his teams. Under his leadership, the Stingers have won the Region 10 regular-season championship four times, the tournament championship three times and the Eastern District championship twice – earning berths in the JUCO World Series on both occasions.

On top of that, Tech has had just one losing season in McDonald’s tenure, which came in his first year (25-27). Since then, the Stingers have won less than 30 games just once (not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 season), and have won 40 or more games six times including the last five full seasons.

“You miss a lot of birthdays, you miss a lot of vacations,” McDonald said of his career. “Weddings are scheduled around our season, so all that stuff kind of factors into this coaching position and to have (family and friends) here to support me…it means a lot.

“Hopefully there’s many more to come and hopefully we can keep this thing rolling, and just really proud of our players for coming out today and playing well.”

Most noticeably among that group was former Hartsville High standout Owen Taylor, who came through with his bat in the opener and dazzled his glove in game two.

Taylor had two hits and drove in four in the run-rule victory against the Trojans. He was then inserted as a defensive replacement in the second game, and picked up another RBI along the way.

He also made a spectacular grab on what turned out to be a double play in the fifth inning and he ended the game with a leaping snag on a line drive to start the postgame celebration.

“I was just feeling good today; just seeing pitches,” Taylor said. “…It’s really a team win though. We figured out a way to win and that’s all that really matters.

“Any chance I can come in middle of the game and help my team win, that’s what I’m going to do. Defense…I made a couple good plays, but couldn’t do it without the people around me.”

Rio Foster had a three-run homer in the opening contest and Javier Crespo was on base four times and scored each time.

The FDTC (32-5) pitching staff allowed just one earned run the entire afternoon, and the Stingers were able to rally from a 2-1 deficit in game two for the victory.

Rom Kellis and Robert Mannino each had triples, and Crespo, Will Dorrell and Dylan Johnson all drove in runs.