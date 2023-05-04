FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence-Darlington Tech's Preston McDonald is the NJCAA Region 10 Baseball Coach of the Year.

The Stingers' Spenser Hamblin is the Pitcher of the Year.

Other first-team selections from FDTC are Rio Foster (outfield), Dylan Johnson (catcher) and infielders Rom Kellis and Javier Crespo.

Dariyan Pendergrass is second-team all-region in the outfield for Spartanburg Methodist.

Also on the second team, from FDTC, are Will Dorrell (outfield), Hartsville's Owen Taylor (infield) and former Lee Academy standout Austin Windham (pitcher).

Named to the all-defensive team from FDTC was Johnson.