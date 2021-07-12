FDTC's Parks drafted by Reds in 8th round

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence-Darlington Tech standout right-handed pitcher Hunter Parks was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth round of Monday's MLB draft.

Parks, a South Carolina signee, was taken with the 240th overall pick which has a slot value, or projected signing bonus, of $172.10k.

Parks rebounded from injury and illness this season to help lead the Stingers to their second berth in the Junior College World Series. He went 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 58 and walked 14.

Parks won the NJCAA Division I Pitcher of the Week honor in late May following his performance against Monroe College in the Eastern District Championship.

In seven innings, he allowed one earned run on five hits with 11 strikeouts as FDTC went on to claim a 13-1 victory and a series sweep against the Mustangs.