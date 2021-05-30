FDTC's season ends as late slam caps Crowder's come-from-behind victory

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Top-seed Crowder College (Mo.) resolved its identity crisis Sunday afternoon.
The Roughriders, who had struggled to find their prolific offense in Grand Junction, came from behind with a dramatic six-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning to eliminate Florence-Darlington Technical College 9-8 in Game 6 of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
With his team trailing 6-5, Logan Chambers launched a grand slam to save Crowder from an inauspicious exit.
“Truthfully, going into that at-bat, I have to give credit to the two guys ahead of me who got two-strike hits,” Chambers said. “That gave the momentum to me, with confidence.”
With Jeffry Mercado already on base, Chaz Poppy and Clayton Gray hit back-to-back eighth-inning singles to load the bases for Chambers.
“I knew a lot of good things could happen (with the bases loaded and only one out),” Chambers said. “In a 2-0 count, I was looking for one pitch. And it went my way.”
His coach, Travis Lallemand, had discussed the importance of an aggressive swing if Chambers worked his way into a hitter’s count.
“He got a good pitch to hit, and he hit it out of the yard,” a relieved Lallemand said.
Crowder’s offensive frustration, which started with a 10-3 loss to Indian Hills Community College (Iowa) on Saturday, continued through seven innings before Landrey Wilkerson started the eight-inning rally by hitting his second home run of the game.
In total, the Roughriders (53-7) sent nine batters to the plate in the decisive eighth.
“We had a lot of good swings that inning,” Lallemand said. “Wilkerson … went after the first pitch and hit it out. There’s not much swing-and-miss (with Wilkerson).”
Wilkerson, who will play at the University of Arkansas next season, mashed a line drive over the fence down the left-field line as the Roughriders started to chip into Florence-Darlington’s game-long lead.
They had threatened in the seventh inning, scoring one run and loading the bases against the Stingers (46-8). Scott McDonough ended the threat with an acrobatic diving catch on a line drive to left field.
“I got a good break on it,” McDonough said. “I’ve always been good with my first three steps. I laid out and caught it.”
The then-game-saving catch preserved the Stingers’ tenuous lead and set the stage for Crowder’s eighth-inning heroics.
“We always talk about the last nine outs of the game,” Lallemand said, explaining that his team did not press even though they trailed throughout Sunday’s elimination game. “If we extend at-bats, good things happen. That’s who we have to be to be successful. We did that today (Sunday).”
After taking the lead, the Roughriders had to scramble on defense in the top of the ninth inning to preserve the win.
An infield single from the Stingers' J.T. Marr was followed by a fly ball from Luke Wood that dropped in the middle of four converging Crowder fielders for another hit.
Add Crowder’s seventh error of the game and FDTC pulled to within 9-8 on a single to right by McDonough.
But the final threat was quashed when Crowder reliever Conner Floyd struck out Patrick Matthews to end the game.
“Connor Floyd was outstanding. He’s a cool-natured guy,” Lallemand said. “He’s been so consistent.”
Floyd took over for starter Kaleb Hill, who pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed only three runs. He struck out seven and also earned the praise of his coach.
“Kaleb pitched very well,” Lallemand said, adding that the Roughriders must improve their defense going forward after committing 12 errors in the first two games of the JUCO World Series.
With altitude contributing to his fatigue, Lallemand said he had to replace Hill.
“My strength is getting the fastball in the strike zone and keeping it down,” Hill said, quick to credit his teammates in spite of the plethora of miscues.
“There is some frustration (with errors), but you can’t get down,” he said. “The game’s not over.”
He said that even with the troublesome errors, this season is much better than last season when there was no baseball and he was working 4 a.m. to noon at a grocery store.
On Sunday, he worked on the mound.
The former grocery stocker was touched for three runs in the top of the first inning.
Tech's Gary Lora tripled to right-center, scoring Wood (who would finish with three hits). McDonough then scorched a liner through the infield to score Lora.
McDonough added Florence-Darlington’s third run when he score on — what else? — a Crowder error.
The Stingers, who had lost to McLennan Community College (Texas) 7-0 on Saturday, nearly extended their stay in Grand Junction only to be derailed by Crowder’s comeback.
“It’s been quite a journey. I’m super proud of these guys,” Florence-Darlington coach Preston McDonald. “We were happy to just have a season.”
He said qualifying for the JUCO World Series will be a boost in recruiting for coming years.
“You can be sad, but you can never be too sad when your season ends in Grand Junction.”