FDTC's season ends as late slam caps Crowder's come-from-behind victory

Crowder’s offensive frustration, which started with a 10-3 loss to Indian Hills Community College (Iowa) on Saturday, continued through seven innings before Landrey Wilkerson started the eight-inning rally by hitting his second home run of the game.

In total, the Roughriders (53-7) sent nine batters to the plate in the decisive eighth.

“We had a lot of good swings that inning,” Lallemand said. “Wilkerson … went after the first pitch and hit it out. There’s not much swing-and-miss (with Wilkerson).”

Wilkerson, who will play at the University of Arkansas next season, mashed a line drive over the fence down the left-field line as the Roughriders started to chip into Florence-Darlington’s game-long lead.

They had threatened in the seventh inning, scoring one run and loading the bases against the Stingers (46-8). Scott McDonough ended the threat with an acrobatic diving catch on a line drive to left field.

“I got a good break on it,” McDonough said. “I’ve always been good with my first three steps. I laid out and caught it.”

The then-game-saving catch preserved the Stingers’ tenuous lead and set the stage for Crowder’s eighth-inning heroics.