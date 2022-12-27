Feagin helps power Trinity girls past Hartsville at Pepsi Carolina Classic

EDITOR'S NOTE The results of the Wilson - Lakewood and West Florence - Marion games were not available at press time. For a recap visit SCNow.com.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Hot start? Kenzie Feagin’s likely couldn’t have been any hotter.

The Trinity Collegiate School senior shooting guard was a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc to open Tuesday’s game against Hartsville at the 36th Pepsi Carolina Classic.

That, naturally, helped the Titans open with a sizable lead against the Red Foxes, but not an insurmountable one.

Hartsville rallied to within two at halftime, but TCS managed a strong third quarter and was able to hold off the Red Foxes for a 51-48 victory at Wilson High School on the opening day of the tournament.

Trinity now advances to face the Carmel Christian/Lake View winner in the girls’ division title game on Thursday at 6 p.m. Hartsville will face the loser of that contest at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the third-place game.

Feagin’s 15 points in the opening stanza paced the Titans to a 24-16 lead. The Francis Marion University signee was held to four points in the middle two quarters, but finished strong with six points in the fourth – including her final trey of the evening.

She ended with a game-high 25 points in what turned out to be a much-needed effort. Azaria Knox was the only other TCS player to finish in double figures with 11 points – six of which game in the third quarter.

Those proved to be huge buckets as the Titans built a 41-33 advantage entering the final period of play.

Hartsville meanwhile nearly pulled off the comeback behind balanced 3-point shooting of its own. The Red Foxes connected on nine shots from downtown, led by Brooke Mitchell who scored all of 12 points with treys. Erianna Scott added nine points for HHS − all from 3s as well.

But it was Jasmine Frierson who led the way for Hartsville offensively with 19 points, including 12 in the first half.

The Red Foxes outscored Trinity 9-3 in the second quarter to pull within a bucket at the half. But a final late push in the fourth quarter proved to be too late.

BOYS

Quality Education Academy (N.C.) 79

South Florence 60

FLORENCE – Bobby Cannon led four QEA players in double figures with a game-high 22 points as the Pharaohs earned a big win over the Bruins in Game 2.

Cannon scored 16 of his points in the second half as his team pulled away from South. He connected on four 3-pointers and the Pharaohs sank 11 shots from downtown in the game.

Nigel Okwakol had three treys himself and finished with 13 points as did Jermaurhiyun Anderson – who scored eight points in the fourth quarter.

Tyson Barrett was second on the team for QEA with 18 points.

For South Florence, Jamarie Brown paced the offense with 19 points and three shots from beyond the arc. Terrance Moorer followed with 11 and Ziyon Gamble added 10, including the Bruins’ other pair of 3-pointers.

The Pharaohs will play the West Florence/Marion winner on Wednesday in the 7 p.m. nightcap while South will face the loser of that game at 2:30 p.m.

Eagle Academy (N.Y.) 73

Dunbar 61

FLORENCE – Led by five players in double figures, Eagle Academy out of N.Y. opened the 36th Pepsi Carolina Classic with a 12-point victory over Dunbar out the Washington D.C. area.

D’Andre Gibbs led the charge for the Eagles with 18 points – including 14 in the second stanza. EA outscored Dubar 27-9 during that span.

Jaryn Bull followed with 16 points for Eagles while Jaden Zimmerman added 14. Johnny Jones had 11, including a trio of 3-pointers in the first half, followed by Moussa Camara with 10.

For the Crimson Tide, Jadon Robinson led all scorers with 21 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Rashad Levitt followed with 10 points and Daniel Grissom rounded out the top scorers with nine.

Eagle Academy is set to play the Wilson/Lakewood winner on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. while Dunbar will face off against the loser of that game at 1 p.m.