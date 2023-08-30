DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway has postponed the fifth annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Idalia.

The event, originally scheduled for Aug. 31, has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

In addition, Darlington Raceway has postponed the American Red Cross Blood Drive that was also slated to take place on Aug. 31 at the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum. A rescheduled date and details will be announced in the future.

Runners can continue to register for the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore online at darlingtonraceway5k.itsyourrace.com. Registration is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Hot Lap Fun Run through Sept. 15. Race day registration will be $35 for the 5K and $20 for the Hot Lap Fun Run.

Darlington’s Labor Day Race Weekend begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. Then at 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin in style with the Cook Out Southern 500, one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events.

NASCAR fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com. Stay connected to Darlington Raceway on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the NASCAR Tracks App.