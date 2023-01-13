 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
featured

Fifth-ranked Hartsville girls now sole leader of Region 6-4A

  • 0
20230113011832_IMG_1324.jpg

Hartsville's Tatiana Fisher (14) blocks a shot by North Myrtle Beach's Kristin Livingston during Friday's game.

 Scott Chancey

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Fifth-ranked Hartsville's Jazz Frierson made 10 of 12 fourth-quarter free throws and finished with 21 points while the Red Foxes won 40-32 Friday over North Myrtle Beach.

With a record of 3-0 in 6-4A, the Red Foxes have the region lead to themselves for the first time since Justin Johnson took over as coach five years ago.

The game was tied at 28 entering the final eight minutes. Almost 2 1/2 minutes in, Frierson drove to the basket and was fouled. She sank two of what became many free throws, and the Red Foxes never looked back.

NMB;5;10;13;4--32

H;9;7;12;12--40

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (32)

Farmer 13, Vereen 2, Woodard 4, Washington 2, Berger 8, Livingston 3

People are also reading…

HARTSVILLE (40)

Jazz Frierson 21, Scott 4, Reyes 2, Mitchell 6, Fisher 4, Dawson 3.

WILL BE UPDATED

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert