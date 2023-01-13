Fifth-ranked Hartsville girls now sole leader of Region 6-4A

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Fifth-ranked Hartsville's Jazz Frierson made 10 of 12 fourth-quarter free throws and finished with 21 points while the Red Foxes won 40-32 Friday over North Myrtle Beach.

With a record of 3-0 in 6-4A, the Red Foxes have the region lead to themselves for the first time since Justin Johnson took over as coach five years ago.

The game was tied at 28 entering the final eight minutes. Almost 2 1/2 minutes in, Frierson drove to the basket and was fouled. She sank two of what became many free throws, and the Red Foxes never looked back.

NMB;5;10;13;4--32

H;9;7;12;12--40

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (32)

Farmer 13, Vereen 2, Woodard 4, Washington 2, Berger 8, Livingston 3

HARTSVILLE (40)

Jazz Frierson 21, Scott 4, Reyes 2, Mitchell 6, Fisher 4, Dawson 3.

WILL BE UPDATED