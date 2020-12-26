 Skip to main content
FINAL MORNING NEWS PREP FOOTBALL POLL, DEC. 27, 2020
RANK/TEAM RECORD PTS PRV

1. LAKE VIEW (8-1) 39 2

Last Game: Lost to Southside Christian 46-6 in 1A state championship game.

2. MARION (7-2) 27 9

Last Game: Lost to Abbeville 37-6 in 2A state championship game.

3. DILLON (6-1) 31 1

Last Game: Lost to Gilbert 37-6 in second round of 3A state playoffs.

4. LAMAR (6-2) 27 3

Last Game: Lost to Southside Christian 17-6 in third round of 1A state playoffs.

5. CARVERS BAY (6-2) 23 7

Last Game: Lost to Lake View 30-22 in second round of 1A state playoffs.

6. JOHNSONVILLE (6-2) 19 4

Last Game: Lost to Whale Branch 52-12 in first round of 1A state playoffs.

7. WEST FLORENCE (5-3) 13 6

Last Game: Lost to Beaufort 45-14 in opening round of 4A state playoffs.

8. CHERAW (4-2) 12 5

Last Game: Lost to Andrew Jackson 36-6 in opening round of 2A state playoffs.

9. LAKE CITY (3-2) 7 8

Last Game: Lost to Gilbert 48-12 in first round of 3A state playoffs.

T-10. HARTSVILLE (4-3) 5 10

Last Game: Defeated Darlington 69-26.

T-10. C.E. MURRAY (3-4) 5 NR

Last Game: Lost to Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26-20 in opening round of 1A state playoffs.

