Final Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Nov. 2, 2022

SCHSL
REGION 6-4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
South Florence 5 0 10 0
West Florence 4 1 9 1
Hartsville 3 2 6 4
North Myrtle Beach 1 4 2 8
Myrtle Beach 1 4 4 6
Wilson 1 4 5 5
Last Week's Games
North Myrtle Beach 20, Myrtle Beach 14
South Florence 45, West Florence 14
Hartsville 63, Wilson 44
Friday’s Games
Wilson at A.C. Flora
Richland Northeast at South Florence
Lucy Beckham at Hartsville
Myrtle Beach at May River
North Myrtle Beach at Irmo
Lugoff-Elgin at West Florence
REGION 6-3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Camden 5 0 7 3
Crestwood 4 1 7 3
Lakewood 3 2 5 5
Marlboro County 2 3 5 5
Lake City 1 4 4 6
Darlington 0 5 0 9
Last Week's Games
Crestwood 34, Lakewood 27
Camden 38, Marlboro County
Lake City 33, Darlington 6
Friday's Games
Loris at Camden
Marlboro County at Dillon
Lakewood at Manning
Aynor at Crestwood
REGION 7-3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Dillon 5 0 10 0
Manning 4 1 8 2
Aynor 3 2 6 4
Loris 2 3 7 3
Waccamaw 1 4 3 7
Georgetown 0 5 0 9
Last Week’s Games
Manning 36, Waccamaw 14
Aynor 38, Loris 14
Dillon 41, Georgetown 0
Friday’s Games
Loris at Camden
Marlboro County at Dillon
Lakewood at Manning
Aynor at Crestwood
REGION 5-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Andrew Jackson 5 0 8 2
Central 3 2 6 4
Buford 3 2 8 2
Cheraw 2 3 3 7
Chesterfield 1 4 3 6
North Central 1 4 1 9
Last Week's Games
Cheraw 55, Chesterfield 42
Central 56, North Central 0
Andrew Jackson 30, Buford 27
Friday’s Games
Wade Hampton (H) at Central
Buford at Andrew
Cheraw at Marion
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Andrew Jackson
REGION 8-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Marion 4 0 8 2
Andrews 3 1 8 2
Kingstree 2 2 5 5
Lee Central 1 2 3 6
Mullins 0 4 1 9
Last Week's Games
Kingstree 62, Mullins 0
Andrews 34, Lee Central 8
Friday’s Games
Buford at Andrew
Cheraw at Marion
Kingstree at Timberland
Lee Central at Oceanside Collegiate
REGION 3-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Lewisville 4 0 9 1
C.A. Johnson 3 1 6 4
Whitmire 2 2 6 4
McBee 1 3 4 6
Great Falls 0 4 2 8
Last Week’s Games
Lewisville 44, McBee 18
C.A. Johnson 34, Whitmire 6
Friday's Game
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Lewisville
St. Joseph’s at Whitmire
Ridge Spring- Monetta at C.A. Johnson
McBee at Christ Church
REGION 5-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Johnsonville 4 0 9 0
Carvers Bay 3 1 6 4
East Clarendon 2 2 4 6
East Clarendon 1 3 1 8
Hemingway 0 4 0 10
Last Week's Games
Johnsonville 46, Hemingway 0
Scott’s Branch 24, East Clarendon 14
Friday's Games
Military Magnet at Johnsonville
East Clarendon at Cross
St. John’s at Carvers Bay
Scott’s Branch a Baptist Hill
REGION 6-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Lamar 4 0 7 3
Lake View 3 1 7 3
Latta 2 2 6 4
Hannah-Pamplico 1 3 4 6
Green Sea Floyds 0 4 1 9
Last Week's Games
Lake View 40, Hannah-Pamplico 32
Latta 21, Green Sea Floyds 0
Friday's Game
Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Hannah-Pamplico at Estill
Allendale-Fairfax at Lamar
Whale Branch at Lake View
SCISA
4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Hammond 6 0 8 2
Ben Lippen 5 1 8 2
Laurence Manning 4 2 7 3
Heathwood Hall 4 3 5 5
Cardinal Newman 3 4 5 5
Trinity Collegiate 3 3 4 6
Porter-Gaud 3 3 4 6
Augusta Christian 0 6 2 8
Camden Military 0 6 0 8
Last Week's Games
Hammond 51, Heathwood Hall 0
Cardinal Newman 37, Augusta Christian 28
Ben Lippen 15, Camden Military 0
Trinity Collegiate 28, Laurence Manning 0
Friday’s Games
Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning
Augusta Christian at Hammond
Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall
Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen
3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Pee Dee Academy 6 0 10 1
Wilson Hall 4 1 6 3
Hilton Head Christian 4 2 6 3
Pinewood Prep 4 2 5 5
First Baptist 3 3 5 4
Florence Christian 3 3 5 6
John Paul II 2 4 4 6
Northwood Academy 0 5 0 10
Hilton Head Prep 0 7 0 11
Last Week's Games
Wilson Hall 49, John Paul II 14
Pinewood Prep 35, Northwood Academy 0
Hilton Head Christian 33, Hilton Head Prep 0
First Baptist 14, Porter-Gaud 3
Friday’s Games
Florence Christian at Hiton Head Christian
First Baptist at Pinewood Prep
Pee Dee Academy 2, Hilton Head Prep 0
John Paul II at Wilson Hall
2-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Williamsburg Academy 2 0 10 0
Thomas Sumter 1 1 5 5
Carolina Academy 0 2 2 7
Last Week's Games
Williamsburg Academy 49, Carolina Academy 0
Thomas Sumter 7, Dillon Christian 0
Friday’s Games
Thomas Sumter at Williamsburg Academy
2-1A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Lee Academy 3 0 8 1
The King’s Academy 2 1 3 6
Dillon Christian 1 2 1 8
Conway Christian 0 3 0 9
Last Week's Games
Thomas Sumter 7, Dillon Christian 0
Lee Academy 40, The King’s Academy 0
Friday’s Games
The King's Academy at Lee Academy