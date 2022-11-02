 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
top story
PREP FOOTBALL

Final Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Nov. 2, 2022

  • 0
Football Logo.jpg

SCHSL

REGION 6-4A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

South Florence 5 0 10 0

West Florence 4 1 9 1

Hartsville 3 2 6 4

North Myrtle Beach 1 4 2 8

Myrtle Beach 1 4 4 6

Wilson 1 4 5 5

Last Week's Games

North Myrtle Beach 20, Myrtle Beach 14

South Florence 45, West Florence 14

Hartsville 63, Wilson 44

Friday’s Games

Wilson at A.C. Flora

People are also reading…

Richland Northeast at South Florence

Lucy Beckham at Hartsville

Myrtle Beach at May River

North Myrtle Beach at Irmo

Lugoff-Elgin at West Florence

REGION 6-3A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Camden 5 0 7 3

Crestwood 4 1 7 3

Lakewood 3 2 5 5

Marlboro County 2 3 5 5

Lake City 1 4 4 6

Darlington 0 5 0 9

Last Week's Games

Crestwood 34, Lakewood 27

Camden 38, Marlboro County

Lake City 33, Darlington 6

Friday's Games

Loris at Camden

Marlboro County at Dillon

Lakewood at Manning

Aynor at Crestwood

REGION 7-3A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Dillon 5 0 10 0

Manning 4 1 8 2

Aynor 3 2 6 4

Loris 2 3 7 3

Waccamaw 1 4 3 7

Georgetown 0 5 0 9

Last Week’s Games

Manning 36, Waccamaw 14

Aynor 38, Loris 14

Dillon 41, Georgetown 0

Friday’s Games

Loris at Camden

Marlboro County at Dillon

Lakewood at Manning

Aynor at Crestwood

REGION 5-2A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Andrew Jackson 5 0 8 2

Central 3 2 6 4

Buford 3 2 8 2

Cheraw 2 3 3 7

Chesterfield 1 4 3 6

North Central 1 4 1 9

Last Week's Games

Cheraw 55, Chesterfield 42

Central 56, North Central 0

Andrew Jackson 30, Buford 27

Friday’s Games

Wade Hampton (H) at Central

Buford at Andrew

Cheraw at Marion

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Andrew Jackson

REGION 8-2A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Marion 4 0 8 2

Andrews 3 1 8 2

Kingstree 2 2 5 5

Lee Central 1 2 3 6

Mullins 0 4 1 9

Last Week's Games

Kingstree 62, Mullins 0

Andrews 34, Lee Central 8

Friday’s Games

Buford at Andrew

Cheraw at Marion

Kingstree at Timberland

Lee Central at Oceanside Collegiate

REGION 3-A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Lewisville 4 0 9 1

C.A. Johnson 3 1 6 4

Whitmire 2 2 6 4

McBee 1 3 4 6

Great Falls 0 4 2 8

Last Week’s Games

Lewisville 44, McBee 18

C.A. Johnson 34, Whitmire 6

Friday's Game

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Lewisville

St. Joseph’s at Whitmire

Ridge Spring- Monetta at C.A. Johnson

McBee at Christ Church

REGION 5-A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Johnsonville 4 0 9 0

Carvers Bay 3 1 6 4

East Clarendon 2 2 4 6

East Clarendon 1 3 1 8

Hemingway 0 4 0 10

Last Week's Games

Johnsonville 46, Hemingway 0

Scott’s Branch 24, East Clarendon 14

Friday's Games

Military Magnet at Johnsonville

East Clarendon at Cross

St. John’s at Carvers Bay

Scott’s Branch a Baptist Hill

REGION 6-A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Lamar 4 0 7 3

Lake View 3 1 7 3

Latta 2 2 6 4

Hannah-Pamplico 1 3 4 6

Green Sea Floyds 0 4 1 9

Last Week's Games

Lake View 40, Hannah-Pamplico 32

Latta 21, Green Sea Floyds 0

Friday's Game

Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Hannah-Pamplico at Estill

Allendale-Fairfax at Lamar

Whale Branch at Lake View

SCISA

4A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Hammond 6 0 8 2

Ben Lippen 5 1 8 2

Laurence Manning 4 2 7 3

Heathwood Hall 4 3 5 5

Cardinal Newman 3 4 5 5

Trinity Collegiate 3 3 4 6

Porter-Gaud 3 3 4 6

Augusta Christian 0 6 2 8

Camden Military 0 6 0 8

Last Week's Games

Hammond 51, Heathwood Hall 0

Cardinal Newman 37, Augusta Christian 28

Ben Lippen 15, Camden Military 0

Trinity Collegiate 28, Laurence Manning 0

Friday’s Games

Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning

Augusta Christian at Hammond

Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall

Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen

3A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Pee Dee Academy 6 0 10 1

Wilson Hall 4 1 6 3

Hilton Head Christian 4 2 6 3

Pinewood Prep 4 2 5 5

First Baptist 3 3 5 4

Florence Christian 3 3 5 6

John Paul II 2 4 4 6

Northwood Academy 0 5 0 10

Hilton Head Prep 0 7 0 11

Last Week's Games

Wilson Hall 49, John Paul II 14

Pinewood Prep 35, Northwood Academy 0

Hilton Head Christian 33, Hilton Head Prep 0

First Baptist 14, Porter-Gaud 3

Friday’s Games

Florence Christian at Hiton Head Christian

First Baptist at Pinewood Prep

Pee Dee Academy 2, Hilton Head Prep 0

John Paul II at Wilson Hall

2-2A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Williamsburg Academy 2 0 10 0

Thomas Sumter 1 1 5 5

Carolina Academy 0 2 2 7

Last Week's Games

Williamsburg Academy 49, Carolina Academy 0

Thomas Sumter 7, Dillon Christian 0

Friday’s Games

Thomas Sumter at Williamsburg Academy

2-1A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Lee Academy 3 0 8 1

The King’s Academy 2 1 3 6

Dillon Christian 1 2 1 8

Conway Christian 0 3 0 9

Last Week's Games

Thomas Sumter 7, Dillon Christian 0

Lee Academy 40, The King’s Academy 0

Friday’s Games

The King's Academy at Lee Academy

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hartsville outlasts Wilson 63-44

Hartsville outlasts Wilson 63-44

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sometimes it only takes a couple stops, Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said following Friday’s 63-44 victory against Wilson.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Football fans are serious when it comes to rooting for their team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert