First-half surge carries Darlington into region title game

“We try to go inside out,” Knox said. “We have a lot of people that can contribute in a lot of different ways. We try to get the ball inside out, and then let our defense set the tone for some easy offensive baskets.”

It was the first 16 minutes of the game when DHS took control and never relinquished it. The Falcons got off to 9-0 start and led 11-3 at one point.

Hartsville chipped away at the lead, though, and by the end of the first quarter, the Red Foxes trailed just 14-13.

The second quarter was all Darlington, however. DHS outscored its county rival 12-4 in the stanza and took a 26-17 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Red Foxes were never able to recover — only getting as close as six points the rest of the way.

“I loved the way our team fought back from that early run and made it a game,” HHS coach Justin Johnson said after his team fell to 6-5 for the season. “Credit Darlington because they played well. They had an inside presence and they used it, but I thought my kids fought hard.