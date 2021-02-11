First-half surge carries Darlington into region title game

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — It had only been two games, but Darlington High girls’ basketball coach Brad Knox had seen his squad fall behind early twice — against North Myrtle Beach and Wilson.
“We had to fight our way back in those first two games,” Knox said. “…We hadn’t played since November. We were down 20 against North Myrtle and came back and only lost by six. So that showed me this team had a lot of fight in it.”
And the Falcons will likely need that same fight … in the Class 4A state playoffs.
Flipping its season script, DHS got off to a fast start in Wednesday’s Region 6-4A tournament game at rival Hartsville, and used a big second-quarter run to pull away for a 46-38 victory.
Darlington was scheduled to travel to North Myrtle Beach on Thursday for the region championship against the Chiefs. Both earn automatic postseason bids regardless of the victor.
“Big win for our program,” Knox said. “Those kids bought in all week. …We’re just looking to keep growing as a team.”
The Falcons (2-1) got big nights from a trio of scorers in Shaniya Jackson, Jamera Madison and Sommer Joseph. The trio combined to account for 35 of Darlington’s points, including 19 in the first half.
Joseph was also big on the boards, registering 11 to finish with a double-double.
“We try to go inside out,” Knox said. “We have a lot of people that can contribute in a lot of different ways. We try to get the ball inside out, and then let our defense set the tone for some easy offensive baskets.”
It was the first 16 minutes of the game when DHS took control and never relinquished it. The Falcons got off to 9-0 start and led 11-3 at one point.
Hartsville chipped away at the lead, though, and by the end of the first quarter, the Red Foxes trailed just 14-13.
The second quarter was all Darlington, however. DHS outscored its county rival 12-4 in the stanza and took a 26-17 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Red Foxes were never able to recover — only getting as close as six points the rest of the way.
“I loved the way our team fought back from that early run and made it a game,” HHS coach Justin Johnson said after his team fell to 6-5 for the season. “Credit Darlington because they played well. They had an inside presence and they used it, but I thought my kids fought hard.
“I thought the second half was pretty even and the flow of the game was better in the second half. We did what we wanted to do at the start of the third and got some stops, we just didn’t convert. So that’s on us. We got stops, but we didn’t turn them into points.”
Ameonta Sutton led the Red Foxes with a game-high 15 points. Kindan Dawson followed with nine.
D;14;12;10;10 – 46
H;13;4;11;10 – 38
DARLINGTON (46)
Shaniya Jackson 15, Sommer Joseph 10, Jamera Madison 10, Jones 5, Montgomery 3, Johnson 3.
HARTSVILLE (38)
Ameonta Sutton 15, Dawson 9, Benjamin 5, Knox 5, Liles 2, Johnson 2.