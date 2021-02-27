First-quarter hole dooms Dillon Christian boys in SCISA 2A title game

SUMTER, S.C. — It’s tough to simulate what Spartanburg Christian Academy does defensively in practice, Bo Stone said following Saturday’s SCISA 2A state title game.
“We tried to do that, but it took a while to adjust to that today,” the Dillon Christian School boys’ basketball coach said. “I thought that was the biggest thing. Obviously we had a bundle of nerves and that hurt us. We dug a big hole and just weren’t able to come back from it.”
Whether it was nerves, inexperience, being down a starter or SCA’s defense, the result was still the same as Dillon Christian found itself trailing by 17 points after the opening stanza and was never able to recover in an eventual 68-44 loss at the Sumter Civic Center.
Spartanburg Christian, who is also called the Warriors, captured it second straight championship while DCS finished a stellar season with a 21-4 overall record.
“They’re back-to-back state champs for a reason,” Stone said. “But I felt like all except that first quarter we gave them all they could handle. We weren’t able to execute what we wanted to do early and that was the difference in the game.
“We missed shots I felt like we normally make, but again give them credit because they do what they do really well.”
SCA started the game on an 11-2 run and finished the first quarter on an 11-3 run to take a 22-5 advantage into the second quarter. DCS managed just one bucket near the rim and one 3-pointer — failing to connect on five other shots from downtown.
Dillon Christian started to find its offensive rhythm a little bit in the second quarter as Ethan Brewington came off the bench and connected on a pair of treys. But Stone’s group still found itself down 34-16 at the break.
Bryson Bishop was the main thorn in DCS’ side as the SCA senior guard scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the first half which included sinking a trio of 3-pointers.
The start of the third quarter gave Dillon Christian some hope, however. An 8-0 run highlighted by a pair of threes from Weston Glassgow brought DCS back within 10, 34-24, with 6:09 remaining.
Stone’s group got as close as eight points (37-31) in the third stanza before Spartanburg began to pull away again. Bishop hit another 3-pointer and also converted all three of his free throws on a foul as SCA rebuilt a 47-36 lead heading into the final stanza.
“We had it (down to) eight with the ball and we just didn’t hit the right shots at the right time, I felt like,” Stone said. “We probably rushed a little bit when we got it to eight — tried to get it all back at one time and that’s just difficult to do. But again, hats off to Spartanburg Christian because they’re a good ball club.”
Spartanburg outscored DCS 21-8 in the fourth quarter as Stone’s team was forced to give up some easy baskets inside late as they tried to pressure SCA into turnovers in the final minutes in an attempt to climb back into the game.
Spartanburg held its ground though and used crisp passing on the outside to slow the game down and keep the ball away from Dillon Christian. William Thomas and Sam Wheeler benefited to combine for 14 points in the frame. They finished with 13 and 10, respectively, for SCA.
“When you’ve got guards as good as they have, it’s just difficult to take the ball away from them,” Stone said. “We had to trap; we had to gamble; we had to hope we could get a steal. We weren’t able to turn them over, and obviously when you’re doing that you’re going to leave something open.”
Glassgow finished with 13 points to lead DCS in his final game. Junior Colby Thorndyke added 11 points. Glassgow and Greyson Singletary were named to the All-Tournament Team along with Pee Dee Academy's Hudson Spivey.
Dillon Christian played the game without one of its top scorers in senior Adam Norman. Norman was ineligible for Saturday’s game after receiving an ejection for two technical fouls in DCS’ semifinal win over PDA on Thursday.
“Our game plan would have obviously rolled around (No.) 34,” Stone said. “I hate he was unable to play tonight because he’s absolutely been a spark plug all year.
“…He’s a good kid and he’s a senior. He got caught up in the heat of the moment and got a technical foul that was a little silly. I hate he was not able to be with us because he certainly is a difference-maker for our team.”
DCS;5;11;20;8 – 44
SCA;22;12;13;21 – 68
DILLON CHRISTIAN (44)
Weston Glassgow 13, Colby Thorndyke 11, Singletary 6, Brewington 6, Sweat 4, McCormick 2, Boykin 2, Hickman 1.
SPARTANBURG CHRISTIAN (68)
Bryson Bishop 20, William Thomas 13, Sam Wheeler 10, Logan 6, Duke 5, Vashee 3, Marcum 3, Parrish 3, Quattlebaum 2.