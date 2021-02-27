First-quarter hole dooms Dillon Christian boys in SCISA 2A title game

SCA started the game on an 11-2 run and finished the first quarter on an 11-3 run to take a 22-5 advantage into the second quarter. DCS managed just one bucket near the rim and one 3-pointer — failing to connect on five other shots from downtown.

Dillon Christian started to find its offensive rhythm a little bit in the second quarter as Ethan Brewington came off the bench and connected on a pair of treys. But Stone’s group still found itself down 34-16 at the break.

Bryson Bishop was the main thorn in DCS’ side as the SCA senior guard scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the first half which included sinking a trio of 3-pointers.

The start of the third quarter gave Dillon Christian some hope, however. An 8-0 run highlighted by a pair of threes from Weston Glassgow brought DCS back within 10, 34-24, with 6:09 remaining.

Stone’s group got as close as eight points (37-31) in the third stanza before Spartanburg began to pull away again. Bishop hit another 3-pointer and also converted all three of his free throws on a foul as SCA rebuilt a 47-36 lead heading into the final stanza.