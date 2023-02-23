HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A female wrestling movement is under way at Hartsville High, where the Red Foxes are one of the SCHSL’s two girls’ teams that can field enough athletes for a dual meet (the other team is Lancaster).

Although there are not enough girls’ teams to have a duals state championship, they can compete in this weekend’s traditional finals at the Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center. It will mark the first time the SCHSL has sanctioned a girls' state wrestling finals. In the past, it was coordinated by the South Carolina Wrestling Coaches Association.

Also there at the same time, the traditional boys' state finals will be held.

SCHSL female athletes have wrestled for Hartsville on the boys' team for years, but this is the program’s first all-girl team. And just as it was with the duals state finals, a team crown can be won in the traditional format.

“We had an interest meeting at the beginning of the school year, and we had 16 or 17 girls come out,” said Michael Lynch, coach of the Hartsville boys’ and girls’ teams. “Eleven girls came out, and we’ve had the same 11 all year. None of them quit.”

Lynch then talked about the growth of the girls’ state traditional tournament.

“There are over 200 kids registered for this event,” he said. “Last year, it was 70. Hopefully, soon, we can have enough female wrestlers on enough female teams so we can also have a girls’ state dual championship.

In last year’s SCWCA state meet, the Red Foxes’ Zaira Brizuela won state as an eighth-grader at 123 pounds. It was her first year in the sport.

“I definitely did not expect to win,” Brizuela said. “I surprised myself and everyone else. I pinned each wrestler I faced in last year's state finals. I won my championship match with a pin in the third period.”

“(Brizuela) has been practicing really hard,” Lynch said. “She’s got a really good chance this weekend."

Hartsville’s Kelly Pendergrass (170) is another contender. She has wrestled since the second grade and was previously on the Hartsville boys’ team.

“This is fun because most wrestlers on our team are first-year wrestlers,” Pendergrass said.

Pendergrass’ experience, meanwhile, makes her another coach near the mat while cheering on teammates.

“I see myself as a leader because I want to make my teammates better,” she said.

Riley Flowers, at 106, said she also enjoys the camaraderie and competition this sport brings.

“You always have somebody to cheer you on,” Flowers said. “Once you win, it’s very exciting. It’s like you accomplished something.”

And then, there is Aaron Anderson, who wrestled at Fort Dorchester last season. She has been competing in this sport since the seventh grade.

“Us doing this is a sign that girls can do it,” Anderson said. “Once we get out there and hopefully win, I think other girls will be encouraged by that. There’s a fear factor, especially when you’ve never done something like this before. But to see us go out there and do it, it shows there is a community there and that we want more girls in the sport.”

One who has succeeded at this before is Red Fox assistant coach Aimee Jo Howle, who won two girls’ state titles at 106. She competed on the Red Fox boys’ duals team for six or seven years.

“This takes a lot of work and a lot of will power,” Adams said. “You have to give it your all because that’s what it takes. Give it your all because it’s only six minutes.

“You’ve had tougher six minutes in your life.”

In the boys' traditional state meet, defending champoins Andre McFadden-Pressley (Lake City) and Jackson Chavis (Hartsville) will attempt to win another crown.