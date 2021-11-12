The five best cool-weather South Carolina crappie lakes include three favorites for Pee Dee fishermen. Lake Marion, Lake Moultrie and Lake Wateree aren’t far away.
Santee Cooper’s Lake Marion: My go-to spot at this upper lake at Santee Cooper is the Dead Forest in the middle of the lake near Jack’s Creek Marina, Potato Creek, Wyboo and Taw Caw creeks. Besides the trunks and the roots of trees that have been left once the lake was inundated, the treetops have fallen off them and created brush piles that don’t get fished by many anglers. Numbers of 2-3-pound trophy crappie hold in that area. You can catch big crappie, generally holding at about 10-15 feet deep, on both minnows and jigs in-between the underwater brush piles and on top of them. My favorite color jig body is black and chartreuse. In blowing wind, tie off to some wood or use the Spot-Lock on your trolling motor to fish slowly around and through the Dead Forest.
Santee Cooper’s Lake Moultrie: This lower lake at Santee Cooper that holds an abundance of baitfish can be fished with any technique to catch any size crappie. I consider a trophy-size crappie here any fish weighing 2+ pounds. I fish Angels Landing Campground and S & S Landing Campground. Besides fishing brush piles, you may catch more crappie suspended in about 15-20-foot-deep water. If you’ll move out to the edges of brush piles and use your depth finder, you’ll discover some large crappie suspended there. Minnow fisherman will be able to catch numbers of crappie quickly. When fishing jigs, the Monkey Milk color is hard to beat in cool weather.
Lake Wateree: Located near Great Falls and Camden, a good number of eating-size crappie and those bigger 1.5 – 2+ pounders live here. The most productive places to fish will be Taylor Creek, the Lake Wateree State Park area, and any cover along the main river channel or the underwater creek channels. Once you find cover, the crappie will be there. This lake has plenty of natural brush piles created by logs and limbs coming down the river in the strong current and hanging up on stumps and trash on the river ledges. Fish these brush piles with minnows or jigs in the Monkey Milk color for a great day of crappie fishing.
Lake Greenwood: In the cooler months, this lake between Waterloo and Chappells will have crappie ganged up above the railroad trestle in the Twin Rivers area. Greenwood’s crappie prefer holding on the edge of the river channel. With quality electronics, you can pinpoint large brush piles to catch a ton of crappie by vertically fishing minnows or jigs in chartreuse and white and trolling the river channel.
Lake Wylie: This lake borders North Carolina and South Carolina near Belmont and Gastonia, N.C., and is close to Rock Hill, S.C. Locate baitfish in cooler weather to find and catch crappie here. I’ll troll a black and chartreuse soft plastic jig – perhaps tipped with a minnow. If you’re looking for tournament-size crappie—1.5+ pounds—you’ll need to pinpoint them with your Garmin Panoptix LiveScope.
What you can expect to catch
If you’re targeting eating-size fish, 8-14 inches long, you may catch 60-80 crappie per day in any of these lakes with limits of 20 8-inch-long crappie. A true trophy crappie in these lakes will weigh 2+ pounds. To fish these five lakes successfully: locate schools of baitfish or cover like logjams and brush piles; realize that crappie will use schools of baitfish as cover; and understand you’ll catch more crappie by trolling.