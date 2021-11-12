Five best cool weather South Carolina crappie lakes

Santee Cooper’s Lake Marion: My go-to spot at this upper lake at Santee Cooper is the Dead Forest in the middle of the lake near Jack’s Creek Marina, Potato Creek, Wyboo and Taw Caw creeks. Besides the trunks and the roots of trees that have been left once the lake was inundated, the treetops have fallen off them and created brush piles that don’t get fished by many anglers. Numbers of 2-3-pound trophy crappie hold in that area. You can catch big crappie, generally holding at about 10-15 feet deep, on both minnows and jigs in-between the underwater brush piles and on top of them. My favorite color jig body is black and chartreuse. In blowing wind, tie off to some wood or use the Spot-Lock on your trolling motor to fish slowly around and through the Dead Forest.