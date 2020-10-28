Five finalists named for South Carolina’s 2020 Mr. Football award

GREENWOOD, S.C. – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl announced five finalists for the South Carolina Mr. Football award on Wednesday.
The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association selected the finalists and all five players will be recognized in early December, followed by the introduction of this year’s award recipient. The date and venue of the announcement will be published in the coming weeks.
The finalists are:
• Ty’rion Ingram-Dawkins, DT
Gaffney High School
Undecided
• Ahmad Green, QB
May River High School
Undecided
• Gregory Johnson, III, OLB, MLB
Northwestern High School
Committed to Army
• Willis Lane, RB
Camden High School
Undecided
• Robbie Outzs, TE, P
Rock Hill High School
Committed to The University of Alabama
The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association established the Mr. Football award in 1995. Seven former recipients have played or are currently playing in the National Football League.
“We want to thank our committee who came in to choose our Mr. Football candidates,” said Shell Dula, executive director of the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association. “We feel that the finalists are not only outstanding football players but also outstanding young men. They certainly represent the state of South Carolina in a very positive way.”
The 2020 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl is cancelled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
