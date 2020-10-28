 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five finalists named for South Carolina’s 2020 Mr. Football award
0 comments
PREP FOOTBALL

Five finalists named for South Carolina’s 2020 Mr. Football award

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fmn football logo

GREENWOOD, S.C. – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl announced five finalists for the South Carolina Mr. Football award on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association selected the finalists and all five players will be recognized in early December, followed by the introduction of this year’s award recipient. The date and venue of the announcement will be published in the coming weeks.

The finalists are:

• Ty’rion Ingram-Dawkins, DT

Gaffney High School

Undecided

• Ahmad Green, QB

May River High School

Undecided

• Gregory Johnson, III, OLB, MLB

Northwestern High School

Committed to Army

• Willis Lane, RB

Camden High School

Undecided

• Robbie Outzs, TE, P

Rock Hill High School

Committed to The University of Alabama

The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association established the Mr. Football award in 1995. Seven former recipients have played or are currently playing in the National Football League.

“We want to thank our committee who came in to choose our Mr. Football candidates,” said Shell Dula, executive director of the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association. “We feel that the finalists are not only outstanding football players but also outstanding young men. They certainly represent the state of South Carolina in a very positive way.”

The 2020 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl is cancelled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+19
Marion cruises to 34-0 win over rival Mullins
High School

Marion cruises to 34-0 win over rival Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Williams and the Mullins Auctioneers only played once in the last month due a COVID-19 quarantine. They had to shake off the rust against their rival Marion Swamp Foxes in a rare Monday night football clash. The results were another scoreless four quarters of football. Marion physically dominated Mullins for a lopsided 34-0 victory in the 13th Annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl game. The Swamp Foxes (3-1) claim the Region 7-2A title with the win.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert