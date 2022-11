COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Five Pee Dee basketball players were honored by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association as seniors to watch in their respective classes.

West Florence's Deuce Hudson and Wilson's Zandae Butler were chosen as male top-five seniors in Class 4A. South Florence's Jazmyne Lyde was chosen as a female top-five senior.

Manning's LaTavius Wilson was chosen as a Class 3A female senior to watch, and Kingstree's Takiyah McGee received the same honor for 2A.