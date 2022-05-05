Five Patriots named to All-Conference baseball team

FLORENCE, S.C. – Five members of the Francis Marion University baseball team have been named to the 2022 Conference Carolinas All-Conference Team that was announced this week as the league holds its annual post-season tournament in Wilson, N.C.

Graduate student first baseman Darius Nobles, senior third baseman Todd Mattox, senior outfielder Will Hardee, and graduate student designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez were all selected to the first-team, while graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield garnered second-team accolades.

The five helped direct Francis Marion to a 29-19 record this past season – an 11-win improvement over the previous season – in the team’s first year as a member of Conference Carolinas.

They also were part of the most prolific hitting team in program history. The team’s batting average of .353 leads the conference and ranks fourth nationally, and is 12 points higher than the school’s single season record of .341 set in 1985. The Patriots also lead Division II with 628 hits, a figure that was only 30 shy of the season record set in 2012.

Nobles, a native of Greenville, N.C., batted .402 with 51 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, and 53 runs batted in. He led FMU in both slugging percentage (.736) and on-base percentage (.518). The former figure represents a new school record, while the latter ranks second in team history. He ended the season having safely reached base in each of the final 27 games, and led FMU with 17 multi-RBI contests.

Mattox, who hails from Winnsboro, hit .393 with 54 runs, 14 doubles, five triples (leads Conference Carolinas), two homers, 46 RBI and a .464 on-base percentage. Earlier this season, he registered a 79-game streak of safely reaching base that when snapped was only nine shy of the all-time Division II record.

Hardee, a local graduate of South Florence High School, led FMU with a .405 average, along with 83 hits, 60 runs, 22 doubles (leads Conference Carolinas and ranks third nationally), two triples, two home runs, 39 RBI and a .492 on-base percentage. He concluded the season with a 26-game hitting streak, third-longest in team history, and was 6-of-6 in stolen bases. His hit total currently ranks second in NCAA Division II.

Nobles and Hardee become only the 11th and 12th Patriots in program history to hit .400 in a season.

Gonzalez, the 2022 team MVP and a native of Sumter, batted .377 with 37 runs, seven doubles, a triple, seven homers, 45 RBI a .557 slugging percentage, and a .491 on-base percentage.

Wakefield, a native of Gainesville, Ga., hit .398 with 47 runs, 17 doubles, two triples, one homer, 38 RBI and a .459 on-base percentage. He also led the team in stolen bases (9-of-11). Earlier in the year, he recorded a 20-game hitting streak, equaling the then fifth-longest streak in program history.

All five players rank among the top-10 for hitting in Conference Carolinas. Mattox, Hardee, and Wakefield all registered 25 multi-hit games during the season.

Nobles is a graduate of J.H. Rose High School, while Mattox is a product of Blythewood High School, Gonzalez is a graduate of Lakewood High School, and Wakefield is a product of King’s Ridge Christian School.