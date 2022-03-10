Five Pee Dee players named to North-South basketball games

COLUMBIA, S.C. − Rosters for the 73rd Annual North-South All-Star Basketball games were announced Friday and five players from the Pee Dee were selected.

On the boys' side, Dillon's Demarco Bethea and Carvers Bay's Tevin Young were chosen for the South squad. For the girls, West Florence's Zy'Breayziah Alexander, Hartsville's Kindan Dawson and Lake View's Ja'Niyah Waters were all selected for the South squad.

The two games will be held March 19 at Brookland-Cayce High School. The girls will play at 1 p.m. followed by the boys at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each for ages 6 and above and can be purchased by going to https://scbca.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/7.