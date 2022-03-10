 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL

Five Pee Dee players named to North-South basketball games

  • Updated
NORTH-SOUTH ALL-STAR BASKETBALL GAME LOGO

COLUMBIA, S.C. − Rosters for the 73rd Annual North-South All-Star Basketball games were announced Friday and five players from the Pee Dee were selected.

On the boys' side, Dillon's Demarco Bethea and Carvers Bay's Tevin Young were chosen for the South squad. For the girls, West Florence's Zy'Breayziah Alexander, Hartsville's Kindan Dawson and Lake View's Ja'Niyah Waters were all selected for the South squad.

The two games will be held March 19 at Brookland-Cayce High School. The girls will play at 1 p.m. followed by the boys at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each for ages 6 and above and can be purchased by going to  https://scbca.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/7.

DEMARCO BETHEA

Bethea
TEVIN YOUNG.jpg

Young
ZY'BREAZIAH ALEXANDER.jpg

Alexander
KINDAN DAWSON.jpg

Dawson
JA'NIYAH WATERS.jpg

Waters
