FLORENCE, S.C. -- On the heels of a successful first year at the new Carolina Bank Field, the Florence Flamingos announced the addition of Sonic Restaurants and Carbis Solutions as Founding Partners to the ballpark and the Florence Sports Complex.

“As we prepare for what is shaping up to be a fantastic second season, we’re excited to finalize our founding partnerships for the ballpark and entire sports complex with such strong local companies,” said Mitchell Lister, Flamingos president. “The response from the business community and engagement of our fans has been tremendous, and while we’ve filled our Founding Partner roster, we do have our new kids play area and field level VIP seating space as additional opportunities.”

The partnership with Sonic, led by their new ownership DL Rogers Inc., will focus on special ticket offers for families to enjoy Flamingos baseball and opportunities for Sonic to partner with the Flamingos in producing and hosting local youth baseball programs and special tournaments and events at the Florence Sports Complex.

“Like Sonic, the Flamingos deliver fantastic value to Florence area families, said DL Rogers SC Regional Supervisor, John McCutcheon. We’re looking forward to being a part of the action at Carolina Bank Field and bringing fans from throughout the area to the ballpark as part of our ticket program and special events”

Carbis Solutions, founded in Florence in 1930 with offices all over the world, will be launching new programs focused on the Florence community, rewarding, and recognizing their employees and highlighting the work of first responders in the PeeDee region.

“As part of the Florence community and PeeDee region for nearly 100 years, Carbis is thrilled to be a part of the action at what has become a destination for area fans,” said Brandi Caldwell, Marketing Manager. “Carbis’ partnership will focus on highlighting and treating our First Responders as a way to say thank you for protecting our community. As the team heads into its second year, we know they’ll be a valuable community asset for years to come.”

Season tickets, five-game plans and group tickets for the Flamingos 2023 season are on sale now at www.florenceflamingos.com or by calling (843) 413-2833.