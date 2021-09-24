Flamingos announce 2022 schedule

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Flamingos announced their 2022 schedule Friday following a release of the Coastal Plain League (CPL) slate.

The Flamingos will play 49 games, including 25 home games. Florence will open the season on the road against the defending league champs in a May 26 contest versus Savannah.

Following back-to-back road games to open the 2022 campaign, the Flamingos will return home to open the brand-new Carolina Bank Field on Saturday, May 28 against Lexington County. The home opener will start at 7 p.m. and include a postgame fireworks show.

Florence will play two home games in May, 11 in June and 12 in July.

The CPL All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, July 10 in Holly Springs, North Carolina. The Petitt Cup Playoffs are scheduled to begin on July 31 and conclude the following weekend.

The Flamingos’ promotional schedule includes 15 theme nights and four fireworks shows. The Spirit of Florence, a fireworks celebration, is planned for the Saturday, July 2 contest against Holly Springs.