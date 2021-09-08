Flamingos announce 2022 ticket plan, seating information

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Flamingos President Cameron Kovach released information regarding 2022 ticket plans for Carolina Bank Field on Wednesday.
The information included a seating map for the 1,400-seat capacity Carolina Bank Field and ticket prices for each of the new plan holder levels.
“We’re excited about what we will be offering our fans in 2022,” Kovach said. “Each time I visit the construction site where Carolina Bank Field will eventually sit, I think about how it’s going to look next season with packed stands. I can’t wait.
“Our ticket plans have something for everyone. We’re bringing back our wildly popular all-you-can-eat plans, and we’ve extended them so the unlimited food and drinks will be available for every home game next year. Plus, we’re also thrilled to announce the Flamingo Club, a truly exclusive VIP experience for our fans to watch the game in style.”
The Flamingo Club anchors the new premium seating options for the Flamingos beginning with the 2022 season. The Flamingo Club features a covered, open-air club located directly behind home plate. It will include comfortable stadium style seating, high-top tables and food and drinks served in the area for plan holders of the Club. VIP parking and other benefits are included at this level.
Another premium option announced is Field Level Seats, 40 front-row seats (20 on each side of the field) next to the dugouts. The Field Level Seats will include unlimited food, non-alcoholic drinks and VIP parking next to the stadium.
In addition to the premium ticket plans, Kovach announced a full-season option in the Dugout Box. Ticket plan holders in this area will be seated in the first three rows in stadium style seats and receive unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks for all home games of the 2022 campaign. The Dugout Box is located above the dugouts just off center of home plate.
The Flamingos also will be adding a 10-game all-you-can eat plan for the upcoming season.
“Our 5-game plan was very popular last season,” Kovach said. “We’re bringing that back and we’re adding another five games to it to make a 10-game plan. So, you can purchase either our best five games of the year or our best 10 games.”
The 10-game plan will feature unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks, a Flamingos hat and four fireworks shows. Fans can purchase a 10-game plan in the Dugout Box Seats for $18 per game ($180 per seat) or in the Reserved seating area for $15 per game ($150 per seat).
The family favorite 5-game plan returns for the 2022 season after being sold out a year ago. In addition to the unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks, fans will be treated to the Flamingos’ top five games of the year, which will include three fireworks shows and exciting theme nights all on the weekends. The 2022 home opener will be included in this plan. Fans may purchase a 5-game plan in the reserved seating area for $15 per game ($75 per seat). Limited 5-game plans are available in the Dugout Box Seats for $18 per game ($90 per seat).
To learn more about Flamingos 2022 ticket plans or to purchase online, visit http://florenceflamingos.com/ticket-information. Fans can also purchase over the phone by calling (843) 629-0700.