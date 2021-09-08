Flamingos announce 2022 ticket plan, seating information

In addition to the premium ticket plans, Kovach announced a full-season option in the Dugout Box. Ticket plan holders in this area will be seated in the first three rows in stadium style seats and receive unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks for all home games of the 2022 campaign. The Dugout Box is located above the dugouts just off center of home plate.

The Flamingos also will be adding a 10-game all-you-can eat plan for the upcoming season.

“Our 5-game plan was very popular last season,” Kovach said. “We’re bringing that back and we’re adding another five games to it to make a 10-game plan. So, you can purchase either our best five games of the year or our best 10 games.”

The 10-game plan will feature unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks, a Flamingos hat and four fireworks shows. Fans can purchase a 10-game plan in the Dugout Box Seats for $18 per game ($180 per seat) or in the Reserved seating area for $15 per game ($150 per seat).