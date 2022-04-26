Flamingos announce creation of Florence Baseball Walk of Fame

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Flamingos announced Tuesday the creation of the Florence Baseball Walk of Fame with fans making their recommendations for the first group of honorees.

The Walk of Fame will be on display at the brand-new Carolina Bank Field which opens May 28 with the Flamingos’ first game of the 2022 season.

“We wanted to honor the tremendous history of baseball in the Florence region, recognizing players who grew up here, may have played professionally here over the years or may reside here now,” said team president Cameron Kovach. “We want to give the baseball fans of the Pee Dee region the chance to make their suggestions for who they believe deserves to be included.”

Fans will be able to suggest who should be included from a list of potential members or write in their own suggestion for honorees.

Some of the potential members include former Major Leaguers like Reggie Sanders, Orlando Hudson and Akeem Bostick who grew up in the Pee Dee region. Also former major leaguers Pat Borders, Fred McGriff and Cecil Fielder who all played for the Florence Blue Jays as well as former Florence RedWolf Kevin Youkilis.

Fans can pick not only players but also great teams, or other influential baseball figures related to the Florence community. Voting will take place on-line at https://florenceflamingos.com/home/walkoffame/ and one lucky winner will win a team signed bat!

Up to ten local companies can also be a presenting sponsor of an honoree. Charles Howard Jr., of Chase Oil, founded in Florence in 1946, was thrilled to choose Reggie Sanders to honor.

“Reggie and his late uncle, Robert Sanders, have been family friends of ours for decades,” said Howard. “We’re excited to help recognize Reggie’s accomplishments and be part of the new ballpark.”

Companies interested in a Walk of Fame sponsorship can select which nominee they wish to sponsor by calling the Flamingos office at 843-629-0700.