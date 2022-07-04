 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, SCNOW is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Florence Center
top story
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Flamingos drop 1st game of 2nd half

  • Updated
  • 0
FLORENCE FLAMINGOS LOGO.jpg

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. − The Florence Flamingos dropped their first contest of the second half of the Coastal Plain League season Sunday night, falling by a 6-1 score to first-half East Division winner Morehead City in seven innings.

Florence (11-16 overall, 3-1 2nd half) was scheduled to play at Forest City on Monday before the game was moved to Tuesday evening. The Flamingos will then travel to Savannah on Wednesday before returning home to face Macon at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Marlins pitchers held Florence to just five hits and the lone Flamingos' run came in the fifth on Jacob Hinderleider's sacrifice fly. Anthony Mitta doubled for Florence and All-Star selection Will Hardee had a hit as well.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert