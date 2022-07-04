Flamingos drop 1st game of 2nd half

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. − The Florence Flamingos dropped their first contest of the second half of the Coastal Plain League season Sunday night, falling by a 6-1 score to first-half East Division winner Morehead City in seven innings.

Florence (11-16 overall, 3-1 2nd half) was scheduled to play at Forest City on Monday before the game was moved to Tuesday evening. The Flamingos will then travel to Savannah on Wednesday before returning home to face Macon at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Marlins pitchers held Florence to just five hits and the lone Flamingos' run came in the fifth on Jacob Hinderleider's sacrifice fly. Anthony Mitta doubled for Florence and All-Star selection Will Hardee had a hit as well.