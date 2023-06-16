ASHEBORO, N.C. − Asheboro's Alex Lodise hit a walk-off RBI single in Game 1 and then the Zookeepers earned a 5-1 victory in Game 2 to sweep a doubleheader from the Florence Flamingos on Friday.

Florence fell to 4-9 this season as its losing streak stretched to eight games. The two teams are scheduled to play again Saturday at Carolina Bank Field at 7 p.m.

The Flamingos managed just two hits in the opener on singles by Jake Ogden and Ethan Krizen. Quinn Holt went six strong innings on the mound and did not allow a run on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

In the second contest, Florence collected four hits with Reid Brown coming through with the only extra-base knock of the evening on a sixth-inning triple.

Noah Stout had a pinch-hit single and Carson Garner drove in the only Florence run.