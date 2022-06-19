Flamingos fall 4-1 to Marlins

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. − Seven Morehead City pitchers combined to hold Florence batters to just three hits as the Marlins earned a 4-1 victory of the Flamingos on Sunday.

South Florence's Will Hardee had two of the hits and Tyler Dellerman had the other. The Flamingos (5-13) scored their only run of the game in the top of fourth when Francesco Barbieri came home on a double play grounded into by Jacob Hinderleider.

Meanwhile the Marlins plated three unearned runs that same inning thanks in part to two walks, a hit batsman, a wild pitch and an error. They added another run in the bottom of the eighth.