COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Flamingos fall in weather-shortened game

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence Flamingos fell 3-1 to Savannah on Saturday evening at Carolina Bank Field in a game that was called after six innings due to inclement weather.

Florence fell to 11-18 overall and 3-3 in the second half. The Flamingos are scheduled to play again Tuesday at home at 7 p.m. against Lexington County.

Florence's lone run came in the bottom of the second inning when Jordan Smith led off with a solo home run. Jacob Hinderleider collected two hits for the Flamingos and Tyler Dellerman had the other before the game was called.

Louie Smith wound up taking the loss on the mound. He went all six innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and five walks.

