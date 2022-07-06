 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Flamingos fall to Bananas 10-2

SAVANNAH, Ga. − Three Savannah pitchers combined to hold Florence to just five hits as the Bananas earned a 10-2 victory Wednesday.

The Flamingos (11-17 overall, 3-2 2nd half) are scheduled to host Macon at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Florence got both its runs in the top of the second when Jordan Smith hit a two-run homer.

The Flamingos had two hits in that inning, but just three the rest of the night. Francesco Barbieri had two of the base knocks and All-Star Will Hardee had another.

Florence led 2-1 until the bottom of the seventh inning when Savannah plated seven runs, all earned.

