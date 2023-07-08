LEXINGTON, S.C. − Florence rallied late, but an early deficit and five errors against Lexington County proved too much as the Flamingos fell 9-7 on Saturday night.

The Blowfish went up 5-0 in the first two innings to defeat Florence (12-17, 2-3 2nd half) for the sixth time seven meetings this season.

Alex Rodgers doubled and drove in three runs for the Flamingos. Jake Ogden, Kenny Jimenez Alec Patino and Nick Marinconz all had two hits, with Patino and Marinconz each picking up a double.

The two teams will conclude a three-game set Tuesday at Carolina Bank Field at 7 p.m.