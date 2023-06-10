FLORENCE, S.C. − Morehead City scored early and late to roll past Florence 11-3 on Saturday at Carolina Bank Field − pushing the Flamingos' losing streak to three games.

Florence (4-4) will get a needed two-day break before returning to action on Tuesday in Lexington in the first matchup of the season with the Blowfish.

Evan Scavotto was the biggest thorn in the Flamingos' side Saturday as he doubled three times and drove in seven runs for Morehead City (7-2).

Mike Kenney and Joseph Mershon each drove in two for the Marlins, who posted a pair of four-run innings and finished with 16 hits.

Ethan Krizen went 2 for 4 with a double to lead Florence at the plate and picked up the lone RBI of the evening.

Noah Stout went 1 for 4 and extended his hitting streak to six straight games in which he's appeared.