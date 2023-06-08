FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence Flamingos got back-to-back wins over rival Macon recently with the offense coming through in a big way each time.

On Tuesday in their first road contest of the season, Florence (4-1) pounded out 13 hits en route to a 13-4 victory over the Bacon.

Then on Wednesday at home, the Flamingos got three home runs − including two from Florence-Darlington Tech's Noah Stout − to power an 11-5 win.

Dylan Robertson had two hits and drove in three runs to lead the Florence offense at Macon. Reid Brown had a hit and collected a pair of RBI as did Luke Thompson.

Stout and Alex Rodgers each had two hits and Riley Davis had three, including a double.

On the mound, Connor Kirkley started for the Flamingos. The former McBee and current Francis Marion standout allowed two runs on three hits in three innings.

In Wednesday's game, Stout and Connor Schneider each went 2 for 4. Schneider hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth while Stout had a three-run blast in the first and a solo shot in the third.

Francesco Barbieri also had two hits and drove in a run for Florence.

Former Chesterfield standout and current FMU hurler Josh Adams got the win on the mound in relief. He went three innings and allowed one run, unearned, on three hits with four strikeouts.

Florence's next home game is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. against Morehead City.