FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Flamingos led 8-0 after two innings and won 8-6 Friday over Lexington County at Carolina Bank Field.

Alex Rodgers hit an RBI groundout in the first. Then came a seven-run second.

Mason Staz and Francesco Barbieri drew bases-loaded walks before RBI singles by Reid Brown and Jake Ogden. Then, Noah Stout cleared the bases with a three-run double to make it 8-0.

Hartsville's D.P. Pendergrass went 3 for 5 with a double and RBI for the Blowfish.

C.J. Hood was the winning pitcher, and Riley Huge earned the save.

The Flamingos are 7-10 and play 7:05 p.m. today at Lexington County.