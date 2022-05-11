Flamingos looking for additional host families for 2022 season

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence Flamingos are still looking for up to five families to be host families for Flamingos players for the 2022 season.

Host families are an integral part of a player’s experience in summer collegiate baseball. A host family simply provides a place for the player to sleep and when occasionally needed, a place for them to cook dinner. It’s providing a home away from home for a young college player looking to further their professional aspirations.

“Our players are very respectful of their host families,” said team president Cameron Kovach. “Our host families set the rules and guidelines for the players and every one of our players follows them or they will not be part of our team.”

Not only does a host family get to develop a relationship with a potential professional baseball player but they also receive a variety of perks including:

• Free tickets to Flamingos games including unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks

• A behind the scenes tour of Carolina Bank Field

• Flamingos gift basket and 20% discount on all Flamingos gear

• Host Family Appreciation Night at the end of the season recognizing you for your support of the player and the team.

“If you haven't hosted a player, you don't know what you're missing. They are so much fun. It doesn't matter if you have kids at home or not, you will love it. We've done it for many years. We have had players that are now fathers of their own kids and we're still in touch. Live a little and represent Florence,” said host family member Melissa Matthews, who has hosted summer collegiate players for a number of years.

To inquire about being a host family, call the Flamingos office at 843-413-2758 or email host family coordinator Charlie Gallagher at cgallagher@florenceflamingos.com