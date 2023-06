WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Florence led 3-0, but Wilmington was left standing Friday with a 10-9 victory. The Flamingos' Dylan Robertson went 2 for 2 with two RBI, and Jake Ogden was 2 for 4 with a three-run homer.

Ogden's blast was in the fifth inning.

Florence (4-3) then added six in the seventh, starting with Alex Rodgers' RBI single. Carson Garner added a sacrifice fly, followed by Robertson's two-run double.

Then, a two-run homer by Luis Rodriguez-Gallo accounted for the Flamingos' final runs.