 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coastal Plain League

Flamingos lost 14-2 Friday to Blowfish

  • 0
FLORENCE FLAMINGOS LOGO.jpg

LEXINGTON, S.C. -- The Florence Flamingos lost 14-2 to Lexington County on Friday night.

Florence (3-10) got its runs from Jordan Smith scoring on a wild pitch in the second, and Kody Hanna scoring on a single in the fifth.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert